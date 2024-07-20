“I Remember Walking Off the Field Seeing My Daughter Cry”: Aaron Donald Reveals Why He Hates Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s career has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows, but no one has seen highs as TB12 in the league. Though a personal victory for Brady, along the way, he’s managed to rub a lot of players the wrong way. Surprisingly, one of those players is the legendary defensive lineman- Aaron Donald. The Rams defensive hero had a run-in with Brady that left a mark on him for years.

The story goes back to 2019 when Donald and the Rams found themselves in Super Bowl LIII against Brady and the Patriots. Despite their high-flying offense, the Rams were rough-housed by the Patriots’ defense, and New England snagged the win. For Donald, that loss stung deep. He wasn’t just disappointed in himself, but it meant a heartbreaker for his daughter:

“I was telling my daughter, ‘We’re going to win this game,’” Donald recounted. “It was ’18, ’19 year. We were on fire. Can’t nobody stop us.”

He had promised her that they’d celebrate with confetti raining down. Instead, he had to watch her cry as he walked off the field.

“I feel like I let her down. I made her a promise before I even did what I needed to do on the football field.”

That moment dug a hole in Aaron’s heart. But, him being the unshaken beast that he is, soon answered with determination. “I told myself, ‘Once I get back to a Super Bowl, I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure we win this football game.’”

So, it’s no surprise Donald admitted to “hating Tom Brady for like three years” after that crushing Super Bowl defeat. It isn’t a surprise that sports grudges run deep, and this one was personal for Donald. But his redemption came sweet as the confetti came raining down just as he’d promised.

Aaron Donald Had His Victory Moment After a Three-Year Wait

For a father, who promised the world to his daughter and returned empty-handed, 2019 brought a difficult moment. But soon after, the day arrived for Aaron Donald, when the stars aligned in his favor and the story took a turn. After years of nursing that grudge, Donald had his own moment to shine in 2022.

When he finally got back to the Super Bowl, it wasn’t just about avenging the past—it was about making his own mark.

In the Super Bowl LVI, the Rams’ won against the Cincinnati Bengals in a 20-23 game at SoFi Stadium. Donald’s fierce determination and hard work paid off. Though the story had no involvement with Brady, he could finally bask in the glory of a championship win.

Aaron Donald 3x Defensive Player of the Year

8x First-Team All-Pro

Pro Bowler in every season (10x)

2014 Defensive Rookie of the Year

Super Bowl LVI Champion One of the greatest careers of all-time. pic.twitter.com/LOPuOcg1SM — NFL (@NFL) March 15, 2024

So, while he respects Brady’s place in football history, Donald turned his own Super Bowl journey into a full-circle moment that made all the struggle worth it.