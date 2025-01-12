“I See Shedeur Sanders Winding Up in New York With Malik Nabers”: Skip Bayless Shares NFL Draft 2025 Predictions

NFL franchises that missed the playoffs have shifted focus to free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. The Tennessee Titans, owners of the No. 1 pick in the event, are essentially on the clock.

Advertisement

Head coach Brian Callahan’s team needs a new general manager before true draft preparation can begin. Whoever lands Tennessee’s GM role will likely have their eyes set on a quarterback to replace 2023 second-round pick Will Levis. Colorado Buffaloes signal-caller Shedeur Sanders is a candidate to land with the Titans. However, Skip Bayless doesn’t see that happening.

On a recent episode of his YouTube show, Bayless expressed confidence in Tennessee passing on Sanders atop the draft. He thinks Shedeur’s father, Deion Sanders, will orchestrate a path to the Big Apple.

“Shedeur to Nashville? My gut feeling: No… I see Shedeur Sanders winding up in New York with Malik Nabers, playing for the Giants. It feels like Shedeur was born to play in New York and I think Deion wants him to play in New York… Deion will finally convince Tennessee… to opt for Cam Ward with the first overall pick… reluctantly, on their part.”

The Titans aren’t the only organization that would have to avoid Shedeur for the Giants to have a chance at him. The Cleveland Browns, holding the No. 2 selection, are also in search of quarterback help. If Tennessee chose Cam Ward, Shedeur would be the obvious best available QB prospect. Bayless believes Deion will do everything he can to prevent Cleveland from making Shedeur a Brown.

Skip Bayless: Deion will copy Archie Manning to keep Shedeur out of Cleveland

The Browns (3-14) endured a rough 2024 campaign. Head coach Kevin Stefanski started four different quarterbacks for the second straight season. Last year, Cleveland overcame that rotating cast to earn a playoff berth. The Browns did not have the same luck this go-round.

Stefanski, a two-time NFL Coach of the Year, would probably love to bring Shedeur to town. His presence, despite the team’s struggles, gives Cleveland more legitimacy than the casual fan may admit. At the same time, nobody can ignore the poor judgement the Browns showed in ditching Baker Mayfield for Deshaun Watson.

Deion Sanders wanting Shedeur to develop in a locale that, historically speaking, is more stable than Cleveland is understandable. As the Washington Commanders’ quick change of fortune shows, ownership is incredibly important. This desire is why Bayless expects Deion to step in if Cleveland discusses adding Shedeur in the draft.

“Shedeur to the Browns? Big no. Deion Sanders has said several times publicly that he just might, ‘pull an Eli [Manning]’ with his son. In 2004… the San Diego Chargers had the No. 1 overall pick, but Eli’s father, Archie, made it clear… he would not play for San Diego… the Chargers soon caved… I see Deion taking a page out of Archie’s playbook.”

Manning went on to win two Super Bowls for the Giants. Shedeur may not accomplish that same feat, but him capturing a Lombardi Trophy for the Giants seems more feasible than doing so for the Browns. As a result, if Deion deems drastic action necessary to best set up Shedeur for success, he’ll take it.