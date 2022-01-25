“I should be grateful for Tom Brady like if it was Kobe Bryant calling Nick Young”: Antonio Brown admits he should have respect for the NFL GOAT for taking him in when nobody else would

Antonio Brown is going to be remembered this season not for his performance on the football field but rather for leaving Tom Brady and the Buccaneers midway through a game.

Unfortunately, that’s just how the cookie crumbles. Brown was having a good season for the Buccaneers, and then, in a matter of weeks everything changed so quickly.

First, Brown was exposed for faking his vaccination status which then promptly resulted in a 3 game suspension for the former All Pro. After returning, Brown was dealing with an injury which kept him off the field for longer. He finally came back in Week 16 to suit up against the Carolina Panthers, and he played extremely well. However, that’s the last we’d hear of him playing well for the Bucs from this season.

Antonio Brown sits down with Nick Young and Brandon Marshall to discuss Tom Brady

After his 100 yard performance against Carolina, Brown would have the most bizarre moment of the NFL season as during the Bucs game against the Jets, he threw his jersey and shirt into the stands and exited the game midway through.

The moment has been talked about a lot, but because of the strangeness of it all and because of what Brown has been saying in his interviews, his exit keeps coming up and up. Recently, Brown joined Brandon Marshall, Nick Young, and Jared Odrick to talk about mental health, his exit, who he wants to play for next, and of course, Tom Brady.

Tom Brady’s name keeps coming up alongisde Brown for several reasons. For one, Brown himself made some weird comments as during one podcast he said that Brady was only friends with him because he was good at football and that Brady needed him.

This was odd considering that all anyone could talk about last season was how Brady rescued Brown, giving him one more chance to have a successful NFL career. For Brown to bail on Brady like that and then trash talk him was incredibly surprising and many even found it disrespectful.

Brown did come back and go back on his original statements, expressing how Brady had been his one true friend through his entire situation. Naturally, Young and Marshall had to ask Brown how he felt about Brady, and ultimately he did admit that he was extremely grateful for what the GOAT did for him and compared the situation to how it would have been if Kobe Bryant called Nick Young up.

However, Brown also mentioned that Brady’s career isn’t connected to his since he doesn’t run the team or coach it. So, yes, Brady did help him out, but ultimately it was Brown and his team that disagreed and Brady couldn’t do anything to salvage the situation or harm it.

Brown also detailed how Brady is definitely the GOAT because of how hard he works and how much he strives to be a winner. Further, he said that Brady ensures that his mission of winning is something the entire team feels, not just an individual player or two. The link to the full video is here, and Brown starts talking about Brady at 50:14 and the Kobe comparison takes place at 51:53.

