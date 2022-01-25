“We never know what’s going to happen in the future”: Tom Brady says the death of Kobe Bryant is a reminder to enjoy every moment he has on and off the field

Tom Brady played possibly his last game in the NFL this Sunday. And was reflective of his future, thinking fondly of his friend Kobe Bryant.

Tom Brady, even though did not have the greatest of days statistically, had another almost legendary Tom Brady-Esque afternoon yesterday. Similar to a historic game, Brady fell 27-3 with 7 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. But then rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s nine-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining.



However, Stafford led the Rams downfield after the ensuing kickoff, using completions of 20 and 44 yards to league receiving leader Cooper Kupp in a final drive masterclass to set up a chip shot winning field goal.

If this indeed was Tom Brady’s final game in the NFL, the GOAT left us with one last epic comeback that we had all grown used to expect. But we still don’t know if this is the last of Brady.

Tom Brady thought of Kobe Bryant after loss to the Rams

During the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Brady opened up about being grateful to be still playing, despite the heartbreaking loss. And also added that he does not know what the future holds for us.

“We never know what’s going to happen in the future, we really don’t,” Brady said.

“I mean, Kobe Bryant, a friend of ours, God rest his soul. You think you’re going to live forever, we’re not. We think we’re going to play forever, we’re not. What can we do? We can enjoy the moments that we have. As difficult as it was to lose the game (Sunday), I was glad I played in it, and I was glad I was a part of it.”

Tom Brady on his “Let’s Go” podcast: “I’d rather play and lose than not play at all. As much as the losing hurts, it’s much more enjoyable for me to be in the arena than not in the arena.” #Bucs — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) January 24, 2022



Former Patriot and Brady’s friend Rob Ninkovich opened up about Brady and his future. And he believes that we might have seen the last of him.

“Yeah, it wouldn’t surprise me if Tom decided to just kind of walk away and you know, do whatever he wants to do, because listen, right now he’s in bonus time. “I mean, he’s got TB12 that he has grown to being, you know, in LA and New York and Boston. And he’s got his own brand coming out in the Brady brand…”

It should be interesting to see how the future pans out for both Tom Brady and the Bucs.

