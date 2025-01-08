“I Still Got a Phone”: Shedeur Sanders Hints He Won’t Miss Deion Sanders as Head Coach in the NFL

Shedeur Sanders will have to get comfortable being uncomfortable during the 2025 NFL season. Things will already be immensely challenging as he attempts to navigate the professional landscape as a rookie. Beyond that, he’ll be coached by someone other than his father Deion Sanders, for the first time in nine years.

Shedeur’s first season under Coach Prime came when he was in high school. Back then, Deion served as his offensive coordinator. From there, Shedeur followed his dad to Jackson State and Colorado. The talented QB spoke about not playing for Deion next year on the latest episode of his 2Legendary podcast. Shedeur expressed confidence in using all he learned from Coach Prime to succeed at the next level.

“[I’m gonna] be able to adjust cause he gave me all the stones and everything that I need… to approach any challenge that comes in life… when I go to a different team, everybody is [different], but I still got a phone, so I’m still gonna be able to talk to him and everything. But I’d say he prepared me the best he can for me to go out and tackle the world.”

While Shedeur undoubtedly seems prepared for NFL life, he is still getting accustomed to new circumstances. He knows the past few months were the last time his family was guaranteed to be together during a football season.

Shedeur Sanders talks about separating from Deion, Shilo Sanders, and Travis Hunter

With the Tigers and Buffaloes in college, Shedeur Sanders was constantly surrounded by familiar faces. In the NFL, he’ll likely be on his own. Deion Sanders, barring a significant change of heart, is staying at Colorado. Travis Hunter, like Shedeur, will be selected early in the NFL Draft. His most likely reunion at the next level would be with his brother, Shilo Sanders, who’s a late-round prospect at best.

This, more than the change of coach, location, and level of play, could impact Shedeur the most as a rookie. He admitted nobody in his inner circle has the strongest sense of where they’ll be come late May.

“It’s gonna be a bit odd and a bit strange for all of us… we don’t know where anybody is going. We don’t know if me and Shilo are gonna play for the same team. If we’re gonna be on the same coast… we all been around each other so much. It’s just crazy right now, cause everybody has to learn how to live without each other.”

Nevertheless, as Shedeur stated, he has the necessary tools to adapt to the NFL. Those will be there regardless of who’s around him in his new locale. When times get tough, remembering that phone will be key to him maintaining his poise.