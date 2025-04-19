“I Swear to God”: Jon Gruden Believes Tom Brady Is the Best Offensive Coach He’s Ever Seen on the Field

From winning seven Super Bowls to joining Fox as an NFL analyst to now being the minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Tom Brady has donned multiple hats during his football journey. While Brady, the quarterback, is well-appreciated for his GOAT career, it seems that TB12 has another skill that often goes unnoticed: coaching.

In a freewheeling chat with Barstool Sports, former Las Vegas Raiders head coach and NFL analyst Jon Gruden raved about the potential of Brady as an offensive coach. Interestingly, Gruden recalled an incident from Brady’s playing days, when his brother Jay Gruden was the Commanders’ head coach.

“I tell you, I got to see Tom Brady play quarterback for the Patriots against my brother, who was coaching Washington. I swear to God, Tom Brady was the best offensive coach I’ve ever seen on the field. ‘Get the f**king huddle, let’s go.’ I mean, it was like—it was practice, man,” Gruden outlined.

Notably, coach Gruden paid attention to Brady’s charismatic leadership and how he was able to get the offensive players on the same page. Brady leading the offense to the huddle, amidst the towering presence of coach Bill Belichick, was perhaps another factor that impressed Gruden on the field.

But the million-dollar question is whether Tom Brady is interested in coaching. Back in 2019, TB12 was asked about it during a post-game press conference. The 7x Super Bowl winner was quite clear and frank in his response: “As a coach? Yeah, hell no. I’m never coaching. I had enough plans for me,” Brady said.

Additionally, with a 10-year, $375 million Fox contract in his hand, Brady is occupied until 2034. And with the Raiders minority owner tag, he cannot coach either.

Despite these hurdles, Tom the motivator can take comfort in the fact that he’s still associated with the NFL in a powerful role, and he has the chance to continue inspiring Raiders players. In addition to this, Brady was seen mentoring rookie QBs like J.J. McCarthy during the annual Fanatics event.

“I had a great morning with Fanatics and Michael Rubin and some of the future players that will shape our great league. I’ll always cherish the opportunity to talk to these young men who are about to start a monumental chapter of their lives,” Brady recalled in a heartwarming Instagram post.

Safe to say, Brady is still passing on his coaching wisdom to deserving athletes—even though he’s not formally an NFL head coach.