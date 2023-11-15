“I Only Wear Them For Game Day Though”: Patrick Mahomes Confirms Disgusting Superstition That Helped Him Win the Super Bowl

The world of sports is known for its dynamism. What weaves deeper into the realm are the quirks and superstitions of even stars like Patrick Mahomes. The unseen sides of all athletes are often reflected in the beliefs that transcend common understanding. Surprisingly, the Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has engaged in one such clothing superstition. Patrick Mahomes has adhered to a unique and not-so-pleasing superstition throughout his professional football career.

Advertisement

This comprises of the Kansas City Chiefs QB wearing the same pair of red underwear on his game days. Even as he has grown immensely, he has held on to the ritual to date. The revelation of Mahomes’ distinctive habit was revealed earlier this year through the disclosure of former Chiefs player Chad Henne.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1625878315687989253?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Having served as the backup QB from 2018 to 2023, Henne had intriguing insights into Mahomes’ off-field rituals during an interview with Adam Schefter on ESPN.

Patrick Mahomes Chases Victory with Offbeat Superstition

The revelation was followed by perplexity from the fans and followers who have praised Patrick Mahomes for his skills time and again. As the chaos grew, the Chiefs QB confirmed the rumors during his time on ESPN’s ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning. He explained what set the expectation apart for him as he explained further into it.

“First, my wife Brittany got them for me, so I’m not throwing y’all down, but I have to wear them.”

He explained that the following season when he started wearing them shaped into a better season than expected. This is what cemented his superstition around its continued usage on game days. The Kansas City Chiefs star further mused with apprehensions of ‘wearing the same underwear’ saying,

“I only wear them for game day though, so they’re not too worn down, they’re not like these nasty (undergarment), I clean them.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1724247170679783529?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, this is followed by the undernote that he only washes it when the team loses. The Kansas City Chiefs are 7-2 into the season. This highlights that Patrick’s team has much fewer losses than wins, thus making it a little too whimsical.

Mahomes’ apparent dazzle on the gridiron can now be amusingly accorded to red underwear since the confirmation. Laughs aside, his blend of practicality and psychological nuance has added intrigue to his fans. Even as he continues to charm on the field, his offbeat preference is difficult to digest. However, his light-heartedness and candid honesty, have gained higher points for him off the field.