Recreating Aaron Rodgers Ceremony from Last Year, Breece Hall Teases a Bonfire for Tee Higgins: “Bout Time”

It’s hours into the first day of free agency and Tee Higgins just asked for a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals. Almost instantly, Jets running back Breece Hall pounced on the idea of bringing Higgins to New York. And in order to get that done, the Jets are willing to go down the same road they went for ace quarterback Aaron Rodgers last year. Sauce Gardner famously burned the cheesehead from Green Bay in a bonfire to bring Aaron Rodgers to the Jets. If you don’t remember, here’s the video:

Advertisement

And yet again, the Jets are teasing another bonfire in honor of star receiver Tee Higgins. Breece Hall asked his teammates Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson to host another ceremony. And naturally fans of the Jets are all for it. It would get one of the most explosive receivers with one of the most powerful throwing arms in the National Football League. Football heaven for the Jets nation. Here’s the teasing tweet from Breece Hall:

Advertisement

Tee Higgins was given the franchise tag by the Bengals in February. As reported by Adam Schefter, he was looking for a long term deal with the Bengals but after no talks about contract extension since March of last year, he’s decided to move on. Higgins is one of the best performing receivers in the league with 2 1000 yard seasons in the last four. Even last year with all defences able to solely focus on him, and no Joe Burrow to throw to him, he managed 656 yards in 12 games.

The value he brings to any team is unquestioned. But can the Jets afford him? Well the Jets do have $28 million in salary cap. They also have space for a receiver alongside Garrett Wilson. Tee Higgins will have a base salary of $21 million and a cap hit of the same amount as well. So if they plan to get the former Clemson Tiger, not only will they pay a high price in picks, but they’ll also find it tough to sign other free agents.

NFL World Responds to Breece Hall’s Bonfire Tease for Tee Higgins

As soon as Breece Hall hit post on that reply, Jets fans were overjoyed. But some pragmatic ones also decided to show people the realistic side of things. Whether the trade goes through or not, no one can deny the fun fans are having at the expense of this bonfire. Have a look:

Advertisement

Some were totally onboard:

While others were reluctant to repeat mistakes:

And not repeat patterns of the past:

And yet, some are just grateful this is a possibility:

Here are the pragmatic ones, strategizing with grit:

So the Jets fans are all over the place. They have a vision for what the team needs, but if someone as explosive as Tee Higgins is available in an offense happy league like today’s, any fanbase would pause and pay attention. No matter how much the Jets need a proper offensive line, the addition of an explosive receivers lures in the best of them. It will be interesting to see where the Jets take this.