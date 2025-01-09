“I Think It’s a Smart Move”: Colin Cowherd Predicts Jerry Jones Is Working On Extending Mike McCarthy’s Stay With the Dallas Cowboys

The future of the Dallas Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy has been uncertain, despite winning 12 games in each of his last three seasons. Fans have also been split on this particular topic. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, he may very well keep his position.

Recently, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones prevented McCarthy from interviewing for the Bears, indirectly confirming that the HC will be extending his contract. In analyst Colin Cowherd’s eyes, Jones’ decision is a smart move.

In the latest episode of Herd with Colin Cowherd, the veteran analyst noted Mike McCarthy’s role in extracting the most out of star QB Dak Prescott. Considering Jerry extended the QB’s contract by making him the highest-paid player in NFL history [4 years – $240 million], the octogenarian, being a shrewd businessman, should be trying to get the most out of Dak.

The analyst further justified his point by explaining that, despite recent failures, the Dallas Cowboys have had the second-best offense in the league since McCarthy took over in 2020. Last and most importantly, Colin noted that the Dak – McCarthy combo was the reason behind the Cowboys’ three consecutive seasons with 12 wins.

From a business and resource optimization point of view, retaining this key synergy should be the foundation of the Cowboys’ success. For all those criticizing Jerry, Colin has a message for them.

“We can take jabs at Jerry Jones but I think it’s a smart move… This is hard to believe, but since Mike McCarthy arrived in Dallas, they have the number two offence in the NFL… So once you decided to pay Dak Prescott 240 million in extension, you got to find somebody that gets the best out of Dak Prescott, and you know who gets the best out of him? That guy [Mike],”

.@ColinCowherd thinks the Cowboys are working on an extension with Mike McCarthy after denying interview request with Bears… “We can take jabs at Jerry Jones, but I think it’s a smart move.” pic.twitter.com/OGZ8e3xXxm — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 8, 2025

Another point that needs to be considered in this saga is the alternatives available to Jerry Jones. There is no doubt that offense is the Cowboys’ strength. And based on the coaches available in the market right now, how many can be an outright upgrade over HC McCarthy?

The Cowboys having the second-best offense since 2020 means Mike McCarthy has outperformed offensive geniuses like Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, and Andy Reid, to name a few. Add Mike’s Super Bowl-winning experience to the mix, and the Cowboys HC becomes one of the best options available for Jerry Jones.