“I Think It’s Silly”: NFL Insider Calls Out Lamar Jackson for Missing Two Weeks of OTAs

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has become the talk of the town for not showing up to the OTAs and losing a good chunk of money for it. While these team activities are voluntary, the clubs encourage their star players and leaders to participate. It helps motivate the rookies, often offering cash incentives to boost attendance. However, for a QB earning over $50 million annually, a $750k incentive is a chump change, and Adam Schefter certainly had strong feelings about the situation.

During the recent episode of ‘The Adam Schefter Podcast’, the host asserted that Jackson missing the OTAs was pointless and naive. He feels that the Ravens rely on him to lead the team. Also, by sitting out, he missed out on making some free cash.

The NFL insider clarified that Jackson has a workout clause in his contract, and if the NFL star attended 84% of off-season workouts, it would earn him the entire amount; $750k to be exact. And it makes Schefter furious that Jackson is turning down that kind of money.

Schefter believes that by staying in Baltimore for another month, the Ravens’ QB could easily make the practice whenever it was necessary. He also added that a player getting over $50 million should stay with the team when they expect him because it is the right thing to do.

“I think it’s short-sighted, I think it’s silly,” Schefter remarked when discussing Jackson’s absence from the OTAs. “I think he’s the leader of the team. I think it’s in his best interest to be there and I also think it’s an expensive proposition. So basically he’s saying, I like to be in Baltimore, but $750k isn’t gonna get me to be there. I just think when you’re the leader of a team, when you’re being paid over $50 million a year — to me right thing is to be there with your team at all times.”

Nevertheless, after sitting out for two weeks, Lamar did show up for the third week of the Ravens’ OTAs. He has slimmed down quite a bit and was yet again seen practicing with his star receiver, Zay Flowers. Notably, the two-time MVP did attend the first OTA session, held on May 20.

A couple of videos from the recent practice sessions surfaced on social media, in which Jackson can be seen sweating it out with rookies and veterans. It sure left the fans delighted.

Reactions and Videos From Lamar Jackson’s Recent OTA Appearance

The reigning MVP finally made it to the Baltimore camp this week, however, for the first time since May 20. Nonetheless, Jackson’s presence at the third and final week of the OTAs before the mandatory minicamp was duly appreciated and noted by the fans and the media personnel.

A few “X” users shared hilarious memes about Lamar showing up to practice, while others shared clips about the star QB completing a nice pass and even catching one, sending the Ravens Flock into a frenzy.

Notably, Lamar made his series of great throws, throwing an impressive long ball to Mark Andrews in the end zone, and picking up where he left off. A fan asserted with a comment that while Lamar attending all voluntary workouts would be a bonus, the players should have some time to spend with their loved ones. See for yourselves:

While the players missing OTAs is not a big thing and happens every year, there is a belief that when your leader misses the practice, it affects others around the camp. Truly great players never take anything for granted and relish every opportunity to get better.

Mahomes, despite winning 3 Super Bowls, continues to attend, and Brady didn’t skip out on OTAs until he played in four Super Bowls. Lamar is yet to reach one. Winning MVPs won’t cut it for the fans. He finally has to deliver on his long-made promise of taking the Ravens to the Super Bowl and getting that monkey off his back.