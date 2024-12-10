“I Think That’s Beneath Him”: Stephen A. Smith Calls the UNC Job “Disrespectful” for Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick has reportedly agreed to coach UNC. After a week of speculation and rumors, it’s finally being revealed that he is willing to lead the program. As of now, we’re just waiting for the Tar Heels to finalize the deal. It would undoubtedly be a massive coaching upgrade for the school, but Stephen A. Smith believes it’s a disrespectful role for someone of Belichick’s stature.

Advertisement

Moments before the news was announced, Stephen A was giving some fiery takes on the rumors about the potential move during First Take. “I want to say this respectfully, I think that [job] is beneath him,” he stated. Smith’s co-hosts nodded in agreement, anticipating another legendary rant.

Stephen A. is well-known for his fiery takes on head coaching hires, and it was clear he believed Belichick’s potential move would be nothing short of a terrible decision.

“North Carolina is not in the SEC, it’s not some big-time football program, that’s a basketball school… I see Bill Belichick and I think NFL, and NFL only,” the leading analyst said.

.@stephenasmith says Bill Belichick becoming the head coach at UNC Football would be ‘beneath him’.” “I see Bill Belichick and I think NFL, and NFL only.” pic.twitter.com/081RgkayT4 — First Take (@FirstTake) December 10, 2024

It was a hot take from Stephen A. The news, however, has been exciting for football fans to follow as the greatest coach of all time looks to get back in the game. Still, Smith is not impressed.

Belichick is not the Head Coach yet

While it’s being reported that Belichick has agreed to coach the North Carolina Tar Heels, it’s also being reported that the program hasn’t accepted his deal yet. Along with his interview, Belichick submitted a 400-page “organizational bible” detailing exactly how he wants the program to run.

Update: Belichick has agreed to become the next UNC coach. Belichick handed the school a 400 page “organizational bible” with structure, payment plans, staffing choices etc. decisions on whether to commit with UNC. He is expected to know their decision within 24 hours https://t.co/DAV2yX9Mn5 — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) December 10, 2024

Belichick reportedly wants to completely overhaul the North Carolina football program. Recently on the McAfee show, he shared how, if he were to accept a college job, it would be an NFL program at the college level. To achieve this, Belichick needs full access to payment plans and staffing decisions, which would require historic levels of investment from UNC.

So as of now, we’re still waiting for the North Carolina AD to sign off on the agreement. There’s already been pushback from UNC’s group of trustees on the “organizational bible” that Belichick wants to implement. He’s also reportedly unsure if the school will meet his demands. While they are hefty requirements, they could inject much-needed excitement into a football program still chasing its first national championship.