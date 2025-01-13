“I Took Two Ethics Out of Those Men”: Deion Sanders Reflects on What He Learned From His Dads

Unlike Shedeur and Shilo, Deion Sanders never truly had a stable father figure in his life. Coach Prime’s biological father was a drug addict, while his stepfather was, as he described, a “hardworking drunk.” Despite their vices, the former two-sport player still absorbed many values from his dads.

Advertisement

Speaking to the hosts of “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game,” Deion revealed how his biological father, Mims Sanders, was the architect behind him dropping his earrings while playing football. At first, Coach Prime found it absurd. After all, how can earrings affect the way he plays?

But it was after thinking about his father’s advice that Deion realized how earrings brought unnecessary attention to him — both on and off the field. Since then, he has followed this rule, even famously extending it to his coaching career by banning Buffs players from wearing earrings.

“I took two ethics out of those men and incorporated them in myself… they didn’t play a role of you got to do this, you got to do that, but I remember, my biological father, on his way from a Falcons game, he said, ‘Baby boy, I don’t think earrings have no place for a football player’ and I’m like you going to tell me something about earrings? But I never wore earrings again. Why would I be wearing an earring on the football field trying to be seen?”

Deion’s stepfather, Willie Knight, on the other hand, played a crucial role in helping Coach Prime shape a key purpose in his life — taking care of his mother, Connie Knight. The two-time Super Bowl winner reflected on this during the podcast, recalling how Willie often asked him to take on that responsibility, as he feared his days were numbered.

“My stepfather always said that no matter what, [even though] I might not be here for long, take care of your mom. Make sure you take care of your mom,” said Prime.

Arguably, the biggest lesson Deion learned from his dads was to remain sober. Witnessing his father figure consumed by alcohol and drugs, Deion shared how this experience motivated him to avoid these vices.

“Never drank, never smoked because I saw them doing it. So I needed that kind of struggle to comprise who I am,” he noted.

Hearing Deion Sanders talk about incorporating the positives from his troubled childhood is truly a masterclass in shaping one’s circumstances according to their will. In hindsight, as surreal as it seems, Deion did it all for his mother, Connie.

Growing up, all he had was his mother by his side. At the age of 6, Deion promised her that he would be rich enough one day to ensure that Connie never had to clean bedpans at a hospital anymore.

Deion dreamed big and achieved it because of his unwavering positivity. In many ways, these were the two things that made Deion who he is today — the courage to dream big and the determination to never back down. Interestingly enough, these two qualities can’t be bought with money!