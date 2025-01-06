“I Want My $4,000”: Shannon Sharpe Demands Chad Johnson Pay in Buffalo Nickels After Broncos vs. Chiefs Game

Shannon Sharpe channeled his inner Stewie Griffin this week, demanding, “Run me my money,” after Chad Johnson found himself on the hook for $4,000. The two co-hosts of the Nightcap podcast wagered $1,000 each on today’s games, with Ocho firmly believing his Bengals would make the postseason if the Chiefs backups get a win over the Broncos. Unfortunately for Chad, things didn’t go his way, and now it’s time to pay up. Sharpe isn’t letting it slide, humorously insisting that Johnson settle the debt in Buffalo Nickels.

“You owe me a $1000 on top of the $3000 you already owe me. Now, I want you to run me my money. I told you Ocho, I don’t want to bet you. I want $4000. I want $4000 in Buffalo Nickels. You owe me 4 grand in Buffalo Nickels.”

While Ocho tried to persuade Sharpe that he would settle his debt using an online cash app, the Hall of Famer remained adamant that he wanted Buffalo nickels. This made Chad ask the question as to what Buffalo nickels are and where he can get them. He refuses to believe such a currency exists since he has never heard of it.

Shannon exhibited some flexibility in payment and agreed that besides Buffalo Nickels, he would happily take wheat pennies. But he refused to take money through a cash app, stating that being an old-school guy, he doesn’t believe in cash apps and he doesn’t have that in his phone.

For the record, Buffalo Nickels are five-cent coins that were in circulation around 1938 and only a few are still available today. They are difficult to find and rarely seen in circulation. The same goes for wheat pennies. They are one-cent coins minted by the US Mint from 1909 to 1958.

Ocho would have won the bet, and the Bengals would be in the playoffs if the Chiefs had played anywhere near their best. But it wasn’t to be. The former Bengals WR didn’t like the defending champs attitude during the last game week and made his feelings known.

Chad Johnson didn’t like the fact that the Chiefs didn’t put in any effort

The Chiefs came into the game week 18 having already secured the 1st seed and they were bound to rest their starters. Still, many believed in them and expected their backups to put up a fight. However, no one anticipated the Broncos to dispatch them 38-0.

Chad Johnson raised a question for the Broncos fans whether they were happy winning this way.

“Are you really happy with today’s win despite the implications of what today’s win meant? With the team, the efforts Chiefs put out there. The Chiefs didn’t even try. They didn’t even pick nobody.”

Shannon dismissed Ocho’s grievances by highlighting the Bengals’ lackluster start to the season. He pointed out that Cincinnati managed just four wins in the first three months and that a five-game winning streak in December and January ultimately held little weight.

With their season officially over, the Bengals bow out, while the Broncos secure the 7th seed and advance to face the Bills in the Wildcard round. Other AFC matchups include the Texans taking on the Chargers and the Ravens hosting the Steelers in Baltimore. Meanwhile, the Chiefs sit comfortably as the first-seeded team.

In the NFC, the Lions clinched the top seed with a critical victory over the Vikings in the final game of Week 18. Minnesota will now head to Los Angeles to face the Rams, while the Eagles host the Packers in Philadelphia. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, welcome the Commanders to Tampa.