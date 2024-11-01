“I Wanted to Have a Boy First”: Patrick Mahomes Opens Up About Being a Girl Dad

Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) interacts with wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He who deals with rough, greasy men on the daily chooses to come home to his sweet, tender daughter. The duality of the GOAT Patrick Mahomes! Now that the 29-year-old Chiefs’ star is expecting a third child with Brittany, he revealed that he initially wanted boys as a parent, but soon changed his mind when Sterling Skye came into their lives.

Mahomes believes that “God knew exactly what to do with me.” This is why he and Brittany first got to welcome their daughter, Sterling, into the world. It helped him mature as a man and showed him how to become a protector of his family.

“Growing I wanted to have a boy 1st, then I had a girl & it’s like God knew exactly what to do with me. He helped me mature as a man, it’s a different bond with a daughter because you’ve got to be that protector,” the star quarterback said in an interview with Tom Brady on NFL on Fox.

WHOLESOME: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes talks about being a girl dad “Growing I wanted to have a boy 1st, then I had a girl & it’s like God knew exactly what to do with me. He helped me mature as a man, it’s a different bond with a daughter because you’ve got to be that protector” pic.twitter.com/eo92s0kLW5 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 1, 2024

There’s no one more important to Mahomes than the men in red and white, but as soon as he’s off the field, he races back home to be with Brittany and their two children, soon to be three. This deeply resonates with the fans, as evidenced by the comments under the post.

Patrick Mahomes values being a girl dad, noting it has helped him mature and emphasizes the special bond with his daughters. — Maria parveen (@mariarani56) November 1, 2024

His relationship with Sterling is so sweet to watch. — Ms. M (@cansportschick) November 1, 2024

W Dad — Pick 6 Pack (@Pick6PackFB) November 1, 2024

Same here exactly!!! Man above always knows best — Derek Griswold (@DerekDgriz10) November 1, 2024

Mahomes’ comments are all the more special now since he is set to welcome a second daughter to the household — something the quarterback will embrace with more than just delight.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are set to welcome another girl

During the month of July, the power couple hosted a grand gender reveal party where their daughter, Sterling, turned blocks on a giant tic-tac-toe board. This revealed three pink Xs straight across the top, indicating that the Mahomes household will welcome a second daughter.

There were many who raised eyebrows at the fact that Mahomes chose to father 3 children at the young age of 29, but according to the Chiefs’ poster boy, it was exactly what he wanted.

“No, it’s awesome. I always wanted to have kids young. I got to grow up in the locker room. I think I’ve talked about it before, and it made such an impact on my life.”

Moreover, seeing as how his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., was a major league pitcher, it is obvious that he intends for his kids to have the same sort of upbringing that he went through.