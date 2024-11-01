mobile app bar

“I Wanted to Have a Boy First”: Patrick Mahomes Opens Up About Being a Girl Dad

Jeevesh Singh
Published

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) interacts with wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) interacts with wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He who deals with rough, greasy men on the daily chooses to come home to his sweet, tender daughter. The duality of the GOAT Patrick Mahomes! Now that the 29-year-old Chiefs’ star is expecting a third child with Brittany, he revealed that he initially wanted boys as a parent, but soon changed his mind when Sterling Skye came into their lives.

Mahomes believes that “God knew exactly what to do with me.” This is why he and Brittany first got to welcome their daughter, Sterling, into the world. It helped him mature as a man and showed him how to become a protector of his family.

“Growing I wanted to have a boy 1st, then I had a girl & it’s like God knew exactly what to do with me. He helped me mature as a man, it’s a different bond with a daughter because you’ve got to be that protector,” the star quarterback said in an interview with Tom Brady on NFL on Fox.

There’s no one more important to Mahomes than the men in red and white, but as soon as he’s off the field, he races back home to be with Brittany and their two children, soon to be three. This deeply resonates with the fans, as evidenced by the comments under the post.

Mahomes’ comments are all the more special now since he is set to welcome a second daughter to the household — something the quarterback will embrace with more than just delight.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are set to welcome another girl

During the month of July, the power couple hosted a grand gender reveal party where their daughter, Sterling, turned blocks on a giant tic-tac-toe board. This revealed three pink Xs straight across the top, indicating that the Mahomes household will welcome a second daughter.

There were many who raised eyebrows at the fact that Mahomes chose to father 3 children at the young age of 29, but according to the Chiefs’ poster boy, it was exactly what he wanted.

“No, it’s awesome. I always wanted to have kids young. I got to grow up in the locker room. I think I’ve talked about it before, and it made such an impact on my life.”

Moreover, seeing as how his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., was a major league pitcher, it is obvious that he intends for his kids to have the same sort of upbringing that he went through.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

Jeevesh Singh

Jeevesh Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Jeevesh Singh is an NFL journalist at The SportsRush who is credited with over 1000+ articles to his name. While he dabbles in both the NFL and NCAA, the latter is his favorite type of football to write about. His passion for NFL emerged for the first time when he saw the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes make some outstanding throws, which would eventually play a crucial part in their consecutive Super Bowl wins. Now, he sits atop a mountain of knowledge and always loves to look on to the punt kicks more so than the quarterback throws. Adding on to the heart-eyes he has for football, Jeevesh is also an amateur actor, poet, badminton enthusiast and an aspiring model all at the same time. The perfect juxtaposition of creativity mixed with his ability to narrate facts makes him a well-endowed writer that perfectly knows when to use silly-puns and when to be the concise journalist he can be.

