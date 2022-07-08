NFL

“I Was a Little Thing Called Intoxicated”: Tom Brady had Kevin Hart drunk out of his mind after shockingly losing Super Bowl 52 to the Eagles

“I Was a Little Thing Called Intoxicated”: Tom Brady had Kevin Hart drunk out of his mind after shockingly losing Super Bowl 52 to the Eagles
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
Nicholas Latifi gets called 'GOATIFI' by Will Buxton in the latest edition of F1 weekend Warmup
Next Article
Max Verstappen's Girlfriend Kelly Piquet once dated another Red Bull driver
NFL Latest News
“I Was a Little Thing Called Intoxicated”: Tom Brady had Kevin Hart drunk out of his mind after shockingly losing Super Bowl 52 to the Eagles
“I Was a Little Thing Called Intoxicated”: Tom Brady had Kevin Hart drunk out of his mind after shockingly losing Super Bowl 52 to the Eagles

Kevin Hart was so thrilled that Tom Brady lost Super Bowl 52 that he went…