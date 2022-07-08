“I Was a Little Thing Called Intoxicated”: Tom Brady had Kevin Hart drunk out of his mind after shockingly losing Super Bowl 52 to the Eagles

Kevin Hart was so thrilled that Tom Brady lost Super Bowl 52 that he went a little overboard with celebrations.

The American actor and comedian is a massive Philadelphia sports fan, and like the rest of the city, he was thrilled his team pulled off one of the bigger Super Bowl upsets of recent time.

After MVP front runner Carson Wentz went down with an injury, most people wrote the Eagles off. Nick Foles was a worthy backup, but he definitely didn’t seem like a Super Bowl leading candidate.

The Eagles were also playing against the greatest quarterback ever, fresh off the greatest Super Bowl comeback win in history. You’d think Philly stood no chance right?

Well, Foles and the team had a different plan and won it all 41-33. Brady threw for over 500 yards, but in the end, he couldn’t pull off another comeback.

And for the Philadelphia Eagles,

the long drought is OVER One of the most thrilling games I have ever shared with this football team,

What was your reaction to winning

Super Bowl 52? #Eagles pic.twitter.com/irRvWZxGFF — CorePhilly (@corephilly) January 26, 2022

Kevin Hart admitted he was a little intoxicated celebrating Tom Brady losing

It’s a pretty special thing to see your favorite team win a title. Championships are hard to come around, and many fans will never be able to even catch a whiff of a title.

Kevin Hart tried to make every moment count. He tried to get on stage to celebrate the Eagles’ victory with the players, and he even tried to touch the Super Bowl trophy.

However, security stopped him before he could make any progress on that front. Hart discussed the moment on air with Conan O’Brien and admitted that he may have been a little drunk.

“I was a little thing called intoxicated,” Hart revealed. “I don’t get that many days off, people, and this was a day off. It was a historic moment. I’m at the game. All of my friends from Philadelphia were all in a suite. My wife is there, and we are just having the best time of our lives. And, so, we win, and something in my head said, I need to go down there with the team.”



It’s hard to argue with that line of reasoning. Hart just wanted to have a little fun, and sure, he may have gone slightly overboard with it, but no harm done right?

At the end of the day, it was a historic moment for Eagles fans. Nick Foles won Super Bowl MVP in the most surprising turn of events.

