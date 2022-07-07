“Aaron Rodgers is to the NFL what LeBron James is to the NBA”: Michael Smith detailed how the Packers QB’s greatness mimics Lakers star when it comes to longevity and dominance

Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and sometimes his reputation and demeanor equate him to LeBron James of the Lakers.

On more than one occasion, the Packers quarterback has shown how prolific he is. He is the NFL’s reigning back-to-back MVP, and it’s hard to say that anyone has played better than him in the last two years.

Rodgers has had his ups and downs with the Packers organization, but overall, he’s shown that he’s an indispensable part of the franchise’s history.

There’s a subtle art about the way Aaron Rodgers plays. He’s aggressive without turning the ball over, as good in the pocket as he is out of it, and he can make throws no other player in the league can. For lack of better words, he’s a magician.

A thread of Aaron Rodgers best throws EVER: Rodgers throws a dime to Davante Adams w/ insane accuracy. This was 5 years ago pic.twitter.com/2ZrjZCg4WC — (@crow2x) January 1, 2022

Michael Smith equated Aaron Rodgers to LeBron James

We all know about LeBron’s dominance in the NBA. He’s a four-time NBA champion, and he’s been to the Finals 10 times in his career, a high among all active players.

LeBron has never had a truly bad season. Even dating back to his rookie year, you’d be hard-pressed to find a season when LeBron wasn’t unequivocally the best player on his team, and perhaps even the league.

Michael Smith talked about how Rodgers once said that down year for him is a career year for most quarterbacks, and after hearing that statement, he immediately knew which NBA star to compare the Packers quarterback to.

Smith noted that even though other players like Giannis or Steph may try to take the throne by winning MVPs or titles, at the end of the day, LeBron is the most dominant.

Similarly, Rodgers holds that edge in the NFL. He felt that Brady had fallen off his peak and that the Green Bay star still reigns supreme over his biggest challenger in Patrick Mahomes.

It’s a valid comparison to make. Rodgers has been the most consistently good quarterback in the league, especially in recent times. The only thing that’s eluded him is a Super Bowl win.

Rodgers has also aged like LeBron. He’s 38 years old, coming off back-to-back MVPs. Last year, LeBron played at an MVP level despite being 36-37 years old. Time doesn’t affect these two beasts.

