“I Was Equally Confused…”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Question The Falcons For Not ‘Burning’ One of Their Timeouts

Raheem Morris made one of the most puzzling decisions of the season today, leaving fans and analysts alike scratching their heads. The Falcons were in control of the game with a clear chance to win against the Commanders, but instead of using one of their timeouts, Morris let 17 critical seconds tick away.

Advertisement

This decision left Atlanta in a tough spot, forcing them to attempt a 56-yard field goal that Patterson ultimately missed. The Commanders capitalized in overtime, securing the victory.

The baffling clock management drew sharp criticism from Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, who didn’t hold back in their analysis. Sharpe argued that the Commanders should never have had the opportunity to win, insisting the game shouldn’t have even gone to overtime.

“He’s looking at the clock. Ok, they caught the ball and didn’t get out of bounds. Use a timeout. You have two. Why would you let that kind of time go? Now you speed your QB up when you didn’t need to. I was confused by what Minnesota did and I was equally confused by what Atlanta Falcons did. You have two timeouts, take one of them. It just didn’t make any sense to me.”

Sharpe expressed disbelief over the Falcons’ failure to call a timeout after their receiver caught the ball at the 45-yard line but failed to get out of bounds.

He emphasized that wasting those precious seconds placed undue pressure on rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and likened the situation to a similar blunder in the Vikings-Packers game, where Minnesota also refused to use their timeouts.

Sharpe didn’t mince words, calling it “foolish” not to use timeouts in critical moments, especially since they don’t carry over. For him, the decision defied logic and cost the Falcons a game they should have won.

Ocho agreed with his co-host and wondered if there is a person who informs coaches about time left and other things. It was a boneheaded move from Morris as this puts pressure on the Falcons as they now lose control of their destiny.

Why didn’t Raheem Morris call a timeout when the Falcons needed to?

Reporters questioned Raheem Morris about his decision not to call a timeout with 30 seconds left on the clock when the team was in a favorable position. By saving time, the Falcons could have given rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. a better chance to move closer to the end zone, setting up a shorter, more manageable field goal attempt instead of the 56-yarder they ultimately missed.

Morris admitted he could have called a timeout but explained that he trusted his team’s ability to reset the drive quickly. He intended to save the timeout for later to potentially extend the drive.

However, he acknowledged in hindsight that taking the timeout would have been the better decision.

“Probably could have. I thought we could get to the line of scrimmage with our operation and be able to go faster there, getting up there without going under fast in our ball, trying to save that timeout. In hindsight, it would’ve been a better decision if we have taken that timeout.”

Such an embarrassing statement by Raheem Morris. Clearly deflecting the blame toward his players instead of himself, & the explanation for saving timeouts makes no sense I was a big fan of the hire, but it’s gonna be really hard to come back from thispic.twitter.com/g2oUOgGAyS — Nico (@elitetakes_) December 30, 2024

The loss leaves the Falcons 2nd in the NFC South, with an 8-8 record following Tampa’s convincing win over the Panthers. They no longer control their destiny to make the playoffs. Atlanta have to win their last game against Carolina and hope that Buccaneers lose to the Saints.