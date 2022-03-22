NFL

“I was like we just won this game, man!”: When Peyton Manning gave Matt Ryan no rest by talking Super Bowl strategies immediately after NFCG

Peyton Manning
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"It is just a little speed bump" - Daniel Ricciardo hopes to get back to competitiveness going ahead
Next Article
"Not a better mentor I could have than Peyton Manning": Matt Ryan is thrilled to be following in the footsteps of legendary Colts QB
NFL Latest News
Matt Ryan
“Not a better mentor I could have than Peyton Manning”: Matt Ryan is thrilled to be following in the footsteps of legendary Colts QB

Peyton Manning goes down as probably the best quarterback in Colts history, and now, Matt…