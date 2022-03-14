“Tom Brady pulled a Michael Jordan on us with the help of Cristiano Ronaldo”: How a conversation with Man United star reversed the NFL GOAT’s decision just like the NBA GOAT

Tom Brady is back. What everyone’s been speculating about from the day he retired has happened. Brady pulled a Michael Jordan and maybe had Cristiano Ronaldo’s help.

On February 1st, Brady announced to the entire world that he was going to put his body and his family first and step away from football, and immediately people started wondering when he would come back. MVP betting lines had him at higher odds than quaterbacks who were guaranteed to start.

However, nobody expected Brady to come back this early. Many thought that Brady might come back and force a trade to another team like the 49ers, but that’s not happening. Brady’s announcement post pretty much guaranteed that.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Tom Brady pulls a Michael Jordan after an interesting conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo

Brady was in attendance for Manchester United’s game against the Tottenham Spurs, cheering on two of his favorite football stars, Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here we go! @Cristiano vs. @HKane. I might fist pump if you score Harry but I’m riding with @ManUtd today. pic.twitter.com/ybgHozzSBm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 12, 2022

Ronaldo is another star who’s reaching the Twilight of his career at 37 years old, but yesterday he scored a hat trick to help United beat the Spurs. Perhaps, Brady drew inspiration from Ronaldo’s game and realized that he could be performing at an elite level on the field as well. There was also this really suspicious looking conversation.

Tom Brady has a video on his Instagram story of him talking to Cristiano Ronaldo: Cristiano: “You’re finished, right?” The face Brady makes in response…. pic.twitter.com/qJq7QSjSXP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 13, 2022

We should have all known then. Brady’s announcement came just moments after that interaction, and now he’s back, just like Michael Jordan.

Of course, Brady still has some ways to go before reaching Jordan’s level as Jordan retired twice and came back before finally retiring for a third time to end his career. The first time came between his two three-peats with the Chicago Bulls, the second one came after his 6th title, and then the last one was after two years with the Wizards.

Brady coming back is definitely helpful for the Buccaneers who would have had to roll the dice on the quarterback roulette, and now, Tampa Bay remains a Super Bowl contender.

