“I Was Lowkey Like Travis Hunter”: Before Intercepting Patrick Mahomes, Saints DT Khalen Saunders Flaunted His Two-Way Stardom in High School

Last night saw Saints DT Khalen Saunders impress the NFL world by picking off Patrick Mahomes and then running the ball to the 35-yard line. Seeing Saunders intercept and run equally well was strikingly similar to Travis Hunter’s exploits with the Buffaloes. However, according to the Saints star, it’s quite the opposite.

Ever since he set foot in college, Hunter has redefined versatility by being equally adept in the defensive and offensive parts of the game. While many two-way players have been equally effective at receiving passes and defending, Hunter’s skillset remains unprecedented.

However, in Saunders’ latest appearance on the G.O.A.T. Farm Show, the Saints DT stunned host AJ Greene by claiming that he was the actual prototype running back turned defensive stalwart — well before Hunter came onto the scene.

“I was lowkey like a Travis Hunter before he came, you know what I am saying?” said Saunders.

Considering Saunders’ size, it’s hard to imagine him running past defenders on a daily basis like Hunter does. Hence, host Greene yelled out a “hell no” in disbelief.

Greene immediately asked the Saints star to provide video proof, and, surprisingly enough, Saunders came through with the receipts. In the footage from his Parkway Central days, the 324-pound DT is seen tackling the ball and running just like he did last night—if not more impressively.

Interestingly, he was able to gain yards multiple times in the highlight reel due to his sheer power. Fellow college athletes in the clip weren’t beaten by speed; they simply couldn’t wrestle the ball away from the monster-sized Saunders.

Saunders first proved his athleticism with an insane backflip

The two-time Super Bowl champ first began making attacking runs while playing for his high school team at Parkway Central. His performances caught the attention of Western Illinois, kickstarting his college football career with them.

During his college stint, Saunders primarily played as a DT, but it never stopped him from pushing further down the gridiron. It’s no wonder he has a rushing and receiving TD to his name — a feat that is somewhat rare for a man of his size and position.

That said, Saunders’ real introduction as a physical beast came in 2019 when NFL insider Adam Schefter posted a video of the player pulling off an insane backflip sequence before his Senior Bowl game. The video instantly became a hit with many amazed by the athleticism of the DT.

Time of year when small school guys get to show they can compete on the big stage. This is 320-pound, Western Illinois DT Khalen Saunders (@khalenNOTkaylen), who is heading to the Senior Bowl next week. Backflips at his size…. pic.twitter.com/s6QjAkA3zO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2019

Truth be told, Saunders has never performed at Travis Hunter’s level. However, the Saints star is correct in saying that he fits the Travis Hunter mold before the Buffs star did.

