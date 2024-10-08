mobile app bar

Khalen Saunders’ Brother Explains Why the Saints DT Put On an Oxygen Mask After Intercepting Patrick Mahomes

Sneha Singh
Published

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (50) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs vs. Saints game on Tuesday transformed into a celebration of Taylor Swift. While the singer’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, looked to improve his production on the field, her backup dancer’s brother, Khalen Sanders, stole the spotlight with his incredible interception on Patrick Mahomes’ pass. He even tackled Kelce during the game.

However, a social media post seemingly took a jab at the Saints defensive tackle for using oxygen after a few drives, prompting Saunders’ brother—famed as Swift’s backup dancer—to reveal the truth.

The NFL’s official account posted clips of Saunders taking oxygen with a cheeky caption that read, “Bro went straight to the oxygen,” along with a laughing emoji, possibly suggesting that facing the Mahomes-led Chiefs wasn’t easy.

Kameron then shared the post on his Instagram story with a small note that said:

“lol @nfl be nice!! He had asthma growing up!”

 

In the 3rd quarter, Khalen recorded an insane interception against the Chiefs’ quarterback in the end zone. While Saunders’ play failed to get New Orleans a victory, he was lauded for his performance.

Notably, his brother Kameron went all out on social media in support during the game, even hyping him up after his loss. For instance, he shared a post, celebrating how Khalen had reached a top speed of 15.79 miles per hour during his 36-yard interception. This made him the third-fastest speed by a ball carrier weighing over 320 pounds, as per NextGenStats.

Sharing the achievement, Kameron wrote, “One thing about the Saunders boys. We WILL break size stereotypes!

Sharing another clip showcasing Khalen’s ability to do backflips, despite his size, the dancer revealed how the DT developed the skills all on his own back in the St. Louis gang’s hood. He wrote: “And he taught HIMSELF how to flip. In the hood. In STL lol.”

Clearly, Kameron left no stone unturned in supporting and hyping up his brother online. However, the question remains: does Taylor Swift’s backup dancer root for the Chiefs or the Saints?

The bond between the Saunders brothers comes first

When it comes to the game, the Saunders have their priorities set straight. “Me, of course,” was the Saints athlete’s prompt answer when asked who would brother would support in Monday’s game. “He don’t care about the Chiefs. He cares about his brother,” he further said.

Khalen also humorously remarked that while Swift might be his professional boss, he was Kameron’s sibling and had been in his life first.

“That’s his boss, but I’m his brother. I was here first.”

The Saints might’ve suffered an embarrassing loss at the hands of the Chiefs, but Khalen has emerged as a hero after the game. Setting records and showcasing insane athletic prowess to halt Mahomes and Kelce has truly made him the talk of the town, thanks in part to his brother’s unwavering support!

