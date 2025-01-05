“I Was Never Going Back to the United States”: Ricky Williams Revisits ‘Finding Himself’ While Traveling in Australia

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Former Texas Longhorns running back Ricky Williams in attendance of the game against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In late 2004, former Dolphins RB Ricky Williams retired from the league for the first time. For most professional athletes, retirement is a bittersweet event. But for Williams, it was just relief he felt, as if “a weight had lifted off my shoulder.” He used the opportunity to travel the world and clear his head, and his favorite destination from that period in his life was the land down under.

Appearing on Johnny Manziel’s show ‘Glory Daze,’ Williams recounted his experiences traveling during his brief stint away from football. He talked about his favorite place he visited during that time and how that trip led him to “find myself.”

“There’s a town on the east coast of Australia called Byron Bay. It’s just a beautiful place, kind of a hippie town; it’s right by the water…I went to Byron Bay on the Greyhound. I’d just wake up every morning and be like, ‘What do I feel like doing?’ and I’d do it. It was to the point where I was thinking, ‘I’m never going back to the USA.'”

A trip that was just supposed to be three days turned into two whole months. Williams enjoyed his new life there so much that he even contemplated never returning. However, while in Byron Bay, Williams met a “homeless guy,” and his plans to never return home started derailing from there.

Steve, the homeless guy, soon turned into a friend and told Williams about the practice of rubbing hash in India. This idea intrigued him, leading him to purchase tickets for both himself and Steve to travel to India. However, fate intervened when his plans took an unexpected turn.

After being denied a visa for China while en route to India, he found himself stranded in Thailand. During this time of reflection in a small hostel in Chang Mai, Williams stumbled upon an NFL football game on television. He recalled thinking, “I got to go home now,” prompting him to arrange the next flight back to California.

Upon returning, Williams engaged in conversations with his agent Lee Steinberg, and others about the possibility of re-entering the NFL. And that’s exactly what he did. Williams officially rejoined the Miami Dolphins on July 24, 2005, after repaying a portion of his signing bonus, to finally retire for good in 2011 after a stint with CFL and then the Baltimore Ravens.