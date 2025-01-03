“I Had One Ashton Jeanty, Two Travis Hunter”: Johnny Manziel Discloses His Heisman Votes to Ricky Williams

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 2024 Heisman Trophy race was one of the tightest in recent college football history. WR/CB Travis Hunter won the award, but actually appeared on fewer ballots than RB Ashton Jeanty.

Both Hunter and Jeanty had their fair share of supporters. Two of Jeanty’s supporters were former Heisman winners Ricky Williams and Johnny Manziel. On the Glory Daze Podcast, both men revealed they chose Jeanty over Hunter on their ballots.

“I had [No. 1], Ashton [Jeanty]. [No.] 2, Travis [Hunter] and [No.] 3, Dillon Gabriel,” Manziel revealed.

Williams had the same top two but voted for Cam Ward as his third player. Manziel asked Williams if he had a “little running back bias” when picking Jeanty. Williams, a Texas running back who played 11 NFL seasons, told Manziel that Jeanty “reminds me of myself.”

He also pointed to Jeanty’s loyalty to Boise State and the Broncos’ College Football Playoff participation as reasons for putting him atop his list. That said, neither man is upset about Hunter joining their ranks.

Manziel and Williams support Travis Hunter’s Heisman win

Travis Hunter was a force this college football season. He toasted opposing defensive backs on offense and locked down opposing wide receivers on defense. He maintained an exceptional level of play snap after snap all season long despite boasting such a heavy workload. Manziel noted this in his discussion with Williams.

“We haven’t really seen anybody in college football like him. And to go be able to do something that [has] really never been done like that in the history of the game definitely warrants him receiving the trophy.”

Williams agreed, saying that the decision between Hunter and Jeanty “was tough.” He also expressed that the back-and-forth nature of their season-long battle for the honors was “good for the sport.”

If there’s one thing Williams is not convinced of, though, it’s Hunter getting the chance to play every down on offense and defense in the NFL.

“I think he [has] shown he can play both at a high level, and shown he has the physical endurance. [But] that’s a lot of wear and tear on the body, especially at the next level. I imagine he splits time playing a little bit of both. A nickel defensive back in the NFL is so valuable… he could play that position extremely well.”

Manziel echoed Williams’ opinion, saying he thinks it’ll be “situational.” The former Aggie also predicted Hunter will be utilized more as a defensive back because it’s a more “coveted position.” The answer to that can only emerge once the NFL Draft arrives in late April.