Heisman Winners Ricky Williams & Johnny Manziel Weigh In on Whether Travis Hunter Can Play Both Ways in the NFL

Travis Hunter has won almost all personal accolades this past season and is now awaiting the NFL Draft. He became one of the only two-way players in college football history to win the Heisman Award. Now, teams and fans ponder if Hunter can do the same thing in the NFL. Even former Heisman trophy winners, Ricky Williams and Johnny Manziel, have weighed in on the matter.

Williams, the 1998 Heisman winner, joined Manziel, the 2012 Heisman winner, to discuss whether Travis has a future as a two-way star. While both were adamant that playing both ways would take a toll on his body, they left some room for the possibility that Hunter could still excel in specific situations.

“I think he’s shown he can play both at a high level and that he has the physical endurance,” Williams explained. “A lot of wear and tear on the body, especially at the next level. I imagine that he splits time playing a little bit of both. A nickel defensive back in the NFL is so valuable, and I think he can play that position extremely well.”

A nickel defensive back is one of the most coveted defensive positions in the game today. Trent McDuffie for the Chiefs, Kyler Gordon for the Bears, and Taron Johnson for the Bills have all been key nickel DBs for years. It’s also one of the hardest positions to play because it requires covering slot receivers, who are often the fastest and most agile on the field.

It would be great if Hunter could turn into a lockdown nickel DB. But Manziel thinks the position will be tough for him to grasp.

“I think it’ll be really tough, it’ll be situational, and it all depends on what kind of coach you get who’s willing to work with your talent,” Manziel opined. “Being at the next level in the league, getting to those meetings, seeing both sides of the ball. If there’s anyone that can do it, it’s probably him. But like you said, it comes down to your body, allowing you to be able to.”

The NFL is going to be tough for Hunter if he wants to play both wide receiver and cornerback. In college, it’s more feasible to be a two-way player because the skill gap is much larger. But in the NFL, Hunter is going to be facing the best WRs and CBs every week. Just producing good numbers at one position would be great if he can stay healthy enough to do it.

Ricky Voted for Jeanty, not Hunter

Perhaps the most interesting part of this entire exchange is that Williams claimed Hunter can play both ways in the NFL, despite voting for Ashton Jeanty as his Heisman pick. Earlier in the interview, both Manziel and Williams revealed they had Jeanty picked over Hunter. Although, Williams said that he had a bit of “running back bias” towards the Boise State star.

“He reminds me of myself,” Williams told Manziel about Jeanty.

Hunter ultimately took home the award, but in one of the closest races we’ve ever seen. Jeanty garnered 2,017 votes to Hunter’s 2,231. While some may view it as controversial and may not agree with the selection, it was a great competition that even Williams believes was good for the sport.

It remains to be seen if Hunter can play both ways in the NFL. But all he’s shown us so far is that he will disprove whatever we previously think about him.