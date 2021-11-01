“I will give Tom Brady 55% of the blame”: Skip Bayless finally ‘concedes’ in his blind support for Bucs QB after loss to Saints

Tom Brady is having a monster season this year, leading the league in passing yards and touchdowns at 44 years old, but he struggled mightly against the Saints yesterday.

For some reason, New Orleans just appears to be Brady’s kryptonite. Brady hasn’t beat them in the regular season yet, and he’s managed to have his worst games in terms of turnovers sacks. Yesterday, he had two interceptions and one fumble lost as the Buccaneers fell 36-27.

Tom Brady turned the ball over 3 times and was sacked 3 times Sunday against the Saints. He’s had 3 games with 5+ combined sacks & turnovers in a Bucs uniform. All 3 of them have come against the Saints. pic.twitter.com/UXr16nMBGa — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 1, 2021

During yesterday’s game, ‘The Undisputed’ hosts Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless went back and forth yesterday on assigning blame, with Skip being notorious for jumping on Brady’s bandwagon all the time.

Tom Brady earns ‘55% of the blame’ for his mistakes last game according to Skip Bayless

Bayless’ defense for Brady can sometimes reach ridiculous levels. Bayless has two athletes that he’ll defend till the end of time: Michael Jordan and Tom Brady.

In the process, he also often takes shots (again most of them are pretty ridiculous) against their biggest competitors. In the NBA, it’s LeBron James, and in the NFL it’s Aaron Rodgers. After Brady’s pick-six yesterday, Bayless Tweeted this out:

Tom Brady got the ball with the Bucs down 2 in a two-minute drill… PICK-SIX BY THE SAINTS‼️ 🎥 @NFL pic.twitter.com/6YRse7kbPF — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 31, 2021

Brady obviously was expecting Godwin to square off his crossing route instead of drifting toward the safety, who undercut Godwin. Pick Six. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 31, 2021

To that point, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debated today over Brady’s performance, and while Shannon took the more logical and cool-headed stance, Skip was still defiant in his defense for Brady. Specifically, he was only 45% certain Brady could have done something differently.

“I will give Tom Brady 55% of the blame.” — @RealSkipBayless on Bucs loss to Saints after Brady’s fumble & 2 picks pic.twitter.com/SVmS9Ea5vv — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 1, 2021

If you look at Brady’s final stats (28/40 for 375 yards and four touchdowns), it doesn’t seem that bad, but the three turnovers really did the Bucs in, in the end.

