“Skip Bayless is going to blame Bill Belichick, Bruce Arians for that Tom Brady fumble”: Shannon Sharpe calls out FS1 host for bias against Buccaneers QB during Saints game

Tom Brady may be the greatest quarterback in NFL history, but that doesn’t mean that he never makes mistakes, ones Skip Bayless usually shies away from.

The FS1 host of ‘The Undisputed’ is well known for how much he loves certain athletes, and the lengths he’ll go to defend them. In the NBA, it’s Michael Jordan. In the NFL, it’s Tom Brady.

Bayless widely considers Brady the NFL GOAT (perhaps the least controversial of his wild takes), he’ll do anything to defend his honor, even when Brady doesn’t deserve it. The Buccaneers take on the New Orleans Saints this week, and things have been pretty tighly contested so far as the Saints are up 16-7. During the second quarter, Brady turned the ball over on a lost fumble.

Shannon Sharpe calls out Skip Bayless for his excessive love for Tom Brady

Owing to Bayless’ fondness for Brady, Shannon Sharpe sent out a pretty hilarious Tweet in which he effectively called out his co-host for showing Brady too much praise sometime.

Skip is going to blame, Coach Belichick, Bruce Arians or Pats and Bucs defense for that Brady fumble. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 31, 2021

It will be pretty interesting to see what Skip has to say about Brady’s performance in this game as despite some great passing plays, Brady is now up to two turnovers in this game.

Brady just threw a pick on the Buccaneers last drive before halftime. The Saints quickly capitalized on the opportunity by cashing in on a touchdown with 27 seconds left in the half. Brady will get a chance to turn things around in the second half, but so far things have been pretty tough for him, something Skip will hopefully acknowledge.

