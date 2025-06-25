“Just Think F**k And Then Add ‘Sh’ In Front”: Amon-Ra St. Brown Gives A Hilarious Way To Pronounce Tyler Shough’s Name

The New Orleans Saints’ latest quarterback prospect, Tyler Shough, has had Reddit users’ heads spinning since they drafted him. It was not because of his play on the field but rather due to the name on the back of his jersey. British fans are especially having a tough time pronouncing the surname properly. That’s why Amon-Ra St. Brown decided to offer the public some help when hosting Shough in his latest podcast.

Shough is an interesting quarterback prospect coming out of the Draft. At 25, he will likely be the last person born in the previous century ever to be picked. With age comes maturity, but still, there are a ton of question marks surrounding Shough’s ability and if he can hang in the NFL.

There’s also a ton of question marks surrounding the pronunciation of Shough’s name. A name that reads as “show” is actually pronounced much differently. And Amon–Ra hilariously made everyone’s woes go away by giving his technique on how to say Tyler’s name properly.

“Tyler Shough. If you don’t know how to pronounce his name, just think ‘F**k’ and then add ‘Sh’ in front,” Amon-Ra said while introducing Shough on the St. Brown Podcast.

It’s actually a great technique to keep in mind for British fans and others who struggle to say the name. According to Reddit, British fans are having trouble not just saying it, but reading it altogether. They’ve come out and said they originally read it as “Slough” and were saying it like one would say “slow.”

“Tyler Shough. If you don’t know how to pronounce his name, just think ‘F**k’ and then add Sh in front.” Welcome to the St. Brown Podcast Tyler Shough @tylershough2 pic.twitter.com/FQQKLNwsFa — St. Brown Podcast (@StBrownPodcast) June 25, 2025

Another good way to remember the pronunciation is to view the name as if you were saying “shuck” like how one shucks corn. But we will admit, it’s confusing when you first read the name Shough. Very rarely does a -gh ending to a word sound like that.

Shough Strikes Back

Now, from Tyler’s perspective, it must be somewhat annoying that fans still don’t know how to say his name. After all, he’s been a draft prospect for quite some time and was selected 2 months ago. There should’ve been plenty of time for fans to learn how to say his name.

So, after the backhanded introduction, Shough took the opportunity to get some payback when he dropped a sick jab against Equanimeous St. Brown for his food choices.

“What do you think about the food?” Equanimeous asked Shough about New Orleans.

“Drago’s, Chophouse Steakhouse,” Shough responded, to which Equanimeous asked again what he thought about it. “Fire,” the rookie QB said.

“When he first got to New Orleans, I asked him, and he said it was overrated,” Amon-Ra said about his brother. Equanimeous then labeled the steakhouse as “regular.”

The comments got somewhat of a rise out of Shough. He couldn’t believe Equanimeous’ review. But he had some quick-witted jokes for the free agent wide receiver.

“Really… Dude, maybe that’s why you’re not on the team anymore,” Shough said.

The joke got a hearty laugh out of Amon-Ra as he smacked his brother on the arm as if to say, “he got you good.” Equanimeous was on the Saints roster as of last season but didn’t play in a single game. He was signed to their practice squad, but his contract has since expired, and he is now a free agent.

“Dude, maybe that’s why you’re not on the team anymore.” Saints QB Tyler Shough with a friendly jab to Equanimeous when discussing New Orleans food pic.twitter.com/DqyOH1LcnM — St. Brown Podcast (@StBrownPodcast) June 25, 2025

Furthermore, Shough backed up his jab by showcasing his knowledge of New Orleans food.

“The thing about New Orleans is that it’s a very niche market of really good food, in my opinion. I mean, it is pretty diverse, honestly. You’re not going to get San Diego Mexican food, but you are going to get some really good seafood and steak.”

Equanimeous would go on to mention that his favorite place to eat while in New Orleans was Nobu, which is an expensive chain of Japanese cuisine. So, we probably shouldn’t be listening to his recommendations when it comes to authentic places to eat in the city.

All in all, it was a funny interview between Shough and the St. Brown brothers. But while it’s all fun and games now, soon enough, Tyler and Amon-Ra could be matching up against each other. The Saints and Lions don’t play against each other this season, but the NFC foes could match up in the playoffs. We’ll just have to wait and see.

