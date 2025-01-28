“I Worked at Domino’s, I Worked Security at Walmart”: Joshua Williams Revisits His 9-to-5 Jobs Before Chiefs Career

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (2) celebrates with linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) after a sack against the Houston Texans during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

For many players, it takes years—sometimes decades—to even reach a Super Bowl, let alone win one. Yet the Chiefs and their young stars have been busy collecting ring after ring. CBs Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, and Joshua Williams are on the verge of securing their third consecutive Lombardi Trophy, all while still playing under their rookie contracts.

Advertisement

For Williams, the journey feels especially surreal, considering there was a time during his Division II college days when he was working a 9-to-5 job, and never imagined he’d one day be here.

Williams recently appeared on the Up & Adams Show, where host Kay Adams playfully remarked that his low-key approach to celebrations gave off “9-to-5 job vibes.” However, the young Chiefs cornerback respectfully disagreed, explaining that he doesn’t view playing in the NFL as a typical job—especially after having worked several actual 9-to-5 jobs during his college days.

“I don’t want this to seem like a 9-to-5. I worked at 9-to-5 before. That was a completely different life. Before I made it here, I worked at Domino’s, I worked security at Walmart. I was a car detailer.”

Having worked multiple short-time jobs while playing at the D2 level, Williams is grateful to have made it in the NFL and even more grateful for this much success in such a short time.

Still under his rookie contract, he signed a four-year $ 4.32 million contract back in 2022 when the Chiefs drafted him in the 4th round. This includes $666,260 in guaranteed money and an average annual salary of $1.08 million. In 2025, Williams will earn a base salary of $3 million. He would make nowhere this amount working 9-to-5 jobs.

He admitted he was a very good employee but didn’t find those jobs cheerful. Good thing that life is behind him now, as he gears up for his third consecutive Super Bowl appearance next month.

Williams on the cusp of making history

Williams, along with fellow cornerbacks Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, and defensive end George Karlaftis, has a chance to make history if the Chiefs complete a three-peat. They would become the first players to win three Lombardi Trophies within their first three years in the league.

During his appearance on the Up & Adams Show, Kay Adams asked Williams what this opportunity meant to him.

He described it as a “blessing,” emphasizing how rare it is for a rookie to reach the Super Bowl in their first season, let alone win it twice and be poised for a potential third. Williams credited their defensive backs coach, Dave Merritt, for believing in him and the group from the start.

“It’s a blessing for you as a rookie to make it to the Super Bowl. That’s unheard of. That’s a blessing to win it and to do it twice, super super real. I don’t know how many people have done that. To be able to do three times and to cement your name and legacy, I really don’t know how to explain it. I’m just trying to make sure I do my part and we do hit that goal.”

He acknowledged that while most coaches offer words of encouragement to rookies, Merritt truly meant it. When the Chiefs won the AFC Championship Game, Merritt reminded them of his initial belief, urging them to seize the moment and etch their names in history. Williams expressed gratitude for being part of such a unique journey.

The Chiefs themselves can script history with another win, becoming the first team in NFL history to do a three-peat. Williams will soon enter the final year of his contract and could get his big payday with another team.