“I Would Just Appeal to the Humanity of This Decision”: Aaron Rodgers Speaks Up on the Messy Breakup With Coach Robert Saleh

Robert Saleh’s sudden firing sent shockwaves throughout the NFL world. Subsequently, fans were quick to point fingers at the Jets’ quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, suggesting that he had a role in the team’s decision. However, in his latest media appearance, the four-time MVP denied all of these accusations and appealed to the “humanity” of the decision.

Advertisement

“I resent any of those accusations because they’re patently false,” clarified the veteran on the Pat McAfee Show. He also shed light on his “solid” relationship with his ex-coach, noting that Saleh was a “big reason” why he joined the Jets last year.

Discussing the lesser-known side of such business moves, Rodgers then expressed how he believes that the decision and the buzz around the firing would affect not only Saleh but also the people around him

Saleh lives a happy life with his wife of 17 years, Sanaa, and the couple shares five boys and two girls. Rodgers wholeheartedly believes that this sacking has an immeasurable impact on his family.

“He’s got seven kids, he’s got an incredible wife, and the business of football can be hard not just on those of us who are playing and coaching and doing personnel things and ownership obviously, but it’s tough on the families.”

Fans can get lost in the sea of constant reports, rumors, and breaking news from all around the NFL. Rodgers, therefore, pointed out that one mustn’t forget that there is a human on the other end. He appealed to the public, advocating for kindness toward Saleh and his family.

“So, you know, anybody who’s kind of championing this decision, I would just appeal to the humanity of the situation and remind you there’s other people involved.”

The quarterback also specifically mentioned Saleh’s son, Adam, with whom he has shared a special bond since the training camp.

Rodgers’ bond with Saleh’s son

The former Packers star expressed his support and empathy towards Saleh’s family in what would be a testing situation for them. Rodgers also expressed how he spent time and threw balls with the coach’s son during training camp and built a meaningful connection with him.

“Adam’s my little throwing buddy from training camp. Love Adam. He’s an incredible, incredible kid,” said Rodgers.

Rodgers later threw in a word for young Adam, hoping the kid wouldn’t receive any snarky remarks about his father when he returns to school in light of the controversial news.

“And Adam has to go to school today, you know, possibly or this week, and hopefully there’s no kids with poor parents who are making snide side comments to him. It’s just a reminder, there’s a lot of things involved in this.”

Aaron Rodgers’ reminder was truly endearing and much-needed at this time. As Saleh bids adieu to the Green Gang, the team will have to battle against the Bills on Tuesday in hopes of improving their 2-3 record with interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich at the helm.