“I Would Love to Go to the Cowboys”: Travis Hunter Responds to Curious Fan Asking About His Interest in Jerry Jones’ Team

Travis Hunter is projected to be a high draft pick, which the Cowboys don’t currently possess, but a fan was curious about the Colorado star’s thoughts on being drafted by the team. He chose to be diplomatic in his response, saying he wouldn’t just be excited to play for Dallas but for any team willing to take him. After all, his ultimate goal has always been to be drafted #1 overall and play in the NFL.

“I would love to go to the Cowboys,” Hunter said during a mailbox segment on his podcast, The Travis Hunter Show. “Like I said before, any team that gets me I would love to play there. My goal was to be the number one pick. Whatever team that turns out to be, or whatever team I fall to I’m going to be happy. My goal is to get to the NFL.”

It’s just another drop in the bucket of Hunter continuing to say the right things. Players with his skillset could so easily get cocky, and Hunter certainly has to an extent. But he speaks very humbly and seems to recognize that teams will like him more because of it.

He could’ve easily talked about how the Cowboys don’t have a head coach and seem to be in disarray. Hunter also could’ve made a bold take on why he thinks he should go number one. But he merely mentioned it as one of his goals, while also acknowledging that he could slide down the draft board.

“Whatever team I get to or whatever team I go to, don’t care! Boy, I’m going to be so happy.” Hunter concluded.

With the 12th overall pick in the NFL draft, it’s unlikely that the Cowboys have a shot at Hunter. They would need to trade up to pick the two-way phenom.

Where will Travis Hunter go?

Players have already begun to rise and fall in projections at the top of the first round. Yet, Hunter’s spot has remained unchanged. It’s expected that he will be donning blue and red alongside Malik Nabers at wide receiver next season. The New York Giants hold the third pick and the top two teams before them (Tennessee and Cleveland) are desperate for QBs. New York is as well, but Hunter would make a splendid alternative should he get picked by the team.

One player who has fallen is a receiver in Tetairoa McMillan. He was projected to go as high as fourth this past week, but Abdul Carter has started to rise aggressively on boards. Some even say he could threaten to go number one.

It’ll be interesting to see if more defensive gems rise above the top three offensive options in Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward, and Hunter. It could mean a better chance for Dallas to end up with one of them.

The good news for Hunter is that he’s also a defender, and teams will want to take a shot on him for that. Some might think his odds of success playing two positions decrease at the NFL level, but consider it as him having two opportunities to succeed. In that sense, he immediately has a leg up on the competition who only plays one side of the ball.