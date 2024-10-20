“I Would Never Wish That on No One”: Deshaun Watson’s Gruesome Achilles Injury Leaves Fans Stunned and Horrified

Oct 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs with the football against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Deshaun Watson’s season appears to be over as horrific visuals show what is believed to be his Achilles tendon popping. The Browns QB wasn’t having the best season of his career, and it’s been capped off by an even worse injury.

Advertisement

His failure to find wins led to the entire Browns fanbase turning against him. The hate was very apparent when he was entering the field against the Bengals as boos echoed louder in his home stadium.

However, fans were soon left with a feeling of remorse for the quarterback after he suffered a horrific injury on the field in the first half of the game.

“Damn bro say what you want but you gotta feel for him at this point,” one fan commented.

Another fan stated, “dam man he’s already dealt with so much.”

“Ouch! As bad as he is, I would never wish that on no one. That sucks,” wrote another fan.

What makes this injury even more awful for Deshaun was that his career was already going down a spiral, and this injury as many believe could be the final nail in the coffin.