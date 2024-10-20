mobile app bar

“I Would Never Wish That on No One”: Deshaun Watson’s Gruesome Achilles Injury Leaves Fans Stunned and Horrified

Sauvik Banerjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs with the football against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field

Oct 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs with the football against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Deshaun Watson’s season appears to be over as horrific visuals show what is believed to be his Achilles tendon popping. The Browns QB wasn’t having the best season of his career, and it’s been capped off by an even worse injury.

His failure to find wins led to the entire Browns fanbase turning against him. The hate was very apparent when he was entering the field against the Bengals as boos echoed louder in his home stadium.

However, fans were soon left with a feeling of remorse for the quarterback after he suffered a horrific injury on the field in the first half of the game.

“Damn bro say what you want but you gotta feel for him at this point,” one fan commented.

Another fan stated, “dam man he’s already dealt with so much.”

“Ouch! As bad as he is, I would never wish that on no one. That sucks,” wrote another fan.

What makes this injury even more awful for Deshaun was that his career was already going down a spiral, and this injury as many believe could be the final nail in the coffin.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Sauvik Banerjee

Sauvik Banerjee

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sauvik Banerjee is an NFL Content Strategist with a degree in English and Economics. A dedicated fan of the game for over seven years, his passion for football ignited after witnessing Tom Brady orchestrate the 28-3 comeback. In over three years of writing, but mostly strategizing, Sauvik has penned more than 1,300 articles, mainly focusing on the human stories behind the players and how the sport has transformed their lives. He loves watching Lamar Jackson on the field, as he is drawn to his dynamic, unpredictable style of play. When he’s not writing about football, you’ll find Sauvik running—something he’s loved since his track and field days. But one thing he is not wired to do is turn down a challenge on the chess board.

Share this article

Don’t miss these