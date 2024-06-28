“I Wouldn’t Want To Be Around You”: Scarlett Johansson Reacts After Channing Tatum Agrees To Play Travis Kelce In a Movie

Travis Kelce in a recent interview revealed that if given a chance, he would pick Hollywood superstar Channing Tatum to essay his role in his biopic. The TE revealed that over the years, since his high school, many have likened his appearance to Tatum. Thus he wants the actor to play him in his biopic. While fans were excited to hear Travis’ answer, Channing Tatum and his upcoming film co-star Scarlett Johansson were sceptical.

Advertisement

Appearing on “Access Hollywood” to promote their upcoming movie “Fly Me To The Moon”, upon hearing Kelce’s wish, Channing Tatum immediately called Travis “silly” as he argued that he is nowhere near Kelce’s size or his looks so he’s far from playing him. “Bro, I wish I could do that. I wish, like he’s massive, he’s so silly,” said Tatum.

Co-star Scarlett Johansson agreed with Tatum and admitted that Kelce and Channing don’t look alike – both on the basis of size and their faces.

“I mean like not, I guess. if I had to pick one person but I don’t think you guys look alike though, I mean your faces don’t look any [similar].”

However, Tatum’s inner child energy instantly kicked in. He soon revealed that playing Kelce would mean a physical transformation and that means he could also be in the NFL – an exciting thought for the actor. “I’ll be happy to like be a giant I would love that… I would be in the NFL. [That’d] be awesome…” said the actor excitedly.

Scarlett however wasn’t a fan of seeing Tatum get bigger in size. Her co-star working out and eating to be massive would mean being surrounded by a diet of chicken and rice 24/7. ScarJo wasn’t a fan of this idea and thus made it clear that if this is the case, she would hate to be around Tatum.

“I wouldn’t want to be around you if [that happens]… like it’s too much food. I can’t. It’s just like watching you eat chicken all day and rice…”

After the back and forth on size and diet, Channing Tatum finally answered if he is open to playing the role of Travis Kelce in his biopic if offered.

Channing Tatum Is “Down” To Play Travis Kelce In A Movie

Despite complaining about his lack of size, the “Magic Mike” actor didn’t shy away from accepting the challenge. Tatum expressed his approval in essaying the role of Kelce as long as the production team and CGI satisfy his two requests – making him bigger in size and make him more talented in Football.

“I’m down. I’ll totally do it. They [just] need CGI to like make me bigger and more talented.”

While the prospect of Channing Tatum essaying the role of Travis in his biopic is truly mouthwatering, it’s also worth questioning what’s stopping the TE himself from acting in his biopic. In the last few years, Travis has proven to be versatile off the field with his forays into reality TV and movies. Thus it would be a fun prospect seeing Kelce playing himself in a movie. Method acting at the easiest level!