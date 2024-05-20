If He Had Declared For the Draft This Year, Shedeur Sanders Could’ve Landed NFL Gig With Giants, Patriots Or Cardinals

The 2024 draft hadn’t even commenced and there was talk of Shedeur Sanders as a top pick in the 2025 Draft. While he will be coming back to Colorado to prove himself yet again, Shedeur could’ve declared for the draft this year itself, given he has already played 3 seasons. If he had, what would his prospects have looked like?

Advertisement

As per The Wahington Post, an NFL GM thinks Shedeur could have been the third QB to be picked from the board behind Caleb Williams and Drake Maye if he entered the draft this year. Hence, it’s most likely he would have been picked by either the Patriots, the Giants, or the Cardinals. According to ESPN, last year, “many NFL scouts agree the Colorado quarterback is right below Williams and Maye.”

Despite Colorado finishing 4-8, Sanders performed well last season, throwing for 3230 yards, and 27 TDs, and was intercepted only thrice. With Deion recruiting new players, especially offensive linemen for his son, Sanders has to polish his game and put up better stats, playing behind O-Line, maybe have a shot at Heisman.

Fans, however, aren’t in agreement with scouts’ assessment of him. Fans asserted that he would be a huge bust in the NFL and given his 4 wins last year, it’s a delusion to believe that Sanders would have been a 1st first-rounder this year.

Dude will be a complete disaster in the NFL — Smitty (@smithcps01) May 19, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

4 win Sheduar? Wishful thinking but nah. — AMC420APE (@AMCvsFraud) May 19, 2024

A fan quipped,

Lol dude would’ve been lucky to be a 3rd rounder — Diamond Tales (@RSAdiamondtales) May 19, 2024

A user wrote,

Agreed. But he’ll be #1 this year. — The Sports Forum (@DenverForum) May 19, 2024

Someone commented,

That’s insane. Sanders was good last year, but he needs to develop 1 more season in order to be considered a 1st round QB — Last Take™ (@TheRealLastTake) May 19, 2024

Many believed that Shedeur would have been a first-rounder this year and will be next year too but that he still needs time to develop and stay in the college to be put a stamp on being seen as a 1st rounder. Meanwhile, others pointed out that though he is talented, his behavior is worrisome.

i think he has the talent, but his attitude worries me. he hasnt done anything yet to have that hollywood attitude — J . (@Jfraz_) May 19, 2024

Sanders, predicted as 1st overall pick next year, still has areas of his game that need improvement and the current Director of quarterback development in XFL broke down his game tape to highlight those areas.

What Does Shedeur Need to Work On to Be the Top Pick Next Season?

Jordan Palmer broke down Shedeur’s plays from the last season and highlighted the habits he needs to get rid of. According to Palmer, Sanders has that comeback or clutch gene in him, which is a thing that usually impresses GMs and coaches.

He also underlined the parts of the QB’s game where he needs improvement and one of those things is his faulty mechanics, which are not bad but could be improved, especially for someone who is projected as the 1st pick. Bad mechanics give a QB instability and bad first movement, which makes a quarterback miss even uncontested throws.

Shedeur Sanders looks to be a top pick in 2025 but given the stories this off-season about his attitude and his inability to stay off social media could make his draft stock go down.

While both Deion and his son have been criticized as being too flashy, Coach Prime has already earned that. He has nothing to prove but Shedeur does. If he keeps his head down and works on himself, there is no doubt that Shedeur Sanders will be a top pick next year.