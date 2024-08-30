“Told Coach(Deion Sanders), Give Me the Ball, We’re Gonna Win”: Travis Hunter Speaks After Win Against ND State

Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes kicked off the 2024 college football season with a bang, toppling North Dakota State in a thrilling display of offensive firepower. At the heart of this victory were Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, who proved to be a dynamic duo right out of the gate. Moreover, CFB’s standout two-way star wasted no time making his mark.

Advertisement

On the opening drive, he hauled in a 41-yard touchdown pass from Shedeur, setting the tone for the game. But it was his third-quarter catch, a spectacular three-yard reception that put Colorado up 31-20, that had fans and analysts buzzing. The most impressive part? Hunter called his shot beforehand.

“I just had a lot of confidence in myself. I told Coach (Sanders), ‘Third down, give me the ball. We’re gonna win this game. We’re gonna get up out of here.’ I did what I had to do – catch the ball, get a touchdown and let’s go.” Hunter revealed post-game.

Hunter’s night was nothing short of spectacular, finishing with seven receptions for 132 yards and three touchdowns. His chemistry with Shedeur Sanders was evident throughout, as the quarterback lit up the stat sheet with 445 passing yards and four touchdowns.

In fact, the electric performance from both Shedeur and Travis Hunter has already sparked NFL draft buzz. Former NFL star Robert Griffin III even went as far as hyping them up as potential No. 1 picks for next year’s draft.

RGIII Draws Fan Outrage Over Bold Claims About Travis and Shedeur

There is no doubt that the hype surrounding Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter has reached a fever pitch following their season-opening performance. Robert Griffin III took to social media to declare both players worthy of being the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.

“Shedeur Sanders isn’t just a top 5 pick. Travis Hunter isn’t just a top 5 pick. They are both worthy of being the 1st pick in the NFL Draft,” Griffin tweeted on X.

Shedeur Sanders isn’t just a top 5 pick.

Travis Hunter isn’t just a top 5 pick.

They are both worthy of being the 1st pick in the NFL Draft. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 30, 2024

However, RGIII’s feelings did not match what the fans believed. They quickly flooded the comments section, taking jabs at Griffin’s recent departure from ESPN. “Alright, I see what ESPN saw now,” one user quipped, while another asked, “You start smoking right after you get fired or what?”

RGIII – come on man. They struggled against a D2 team (a good one) at home and won 31-26. — Data Please (@Datapleaz) August 30, 2024

alright i see what espn saw now — omsportsburner (@omsportsburner) August 30, 2024

Some fans even pointed out that Colorado’s victory, while impressive, came against a Division II opponent. “RGIII – come on man. They struggled against a D2 team (a good one) at home and won 31-26,” one fan noted.

u start smoking right after you get fired or what — Mighty Matt (@HskrsStarsBucs) August 30, 2024

This is worthy of being fired.. — Cramerrr (@Cramerrr_) August 30, 2024

Despite the skepticism, Sanders and Hunter’s on-field chemistry is undeniable. Last season, they connected 57 times for 721 yards and five touchdowns, even with Hunter missing three games due to injury. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on this Colorado pair and their HC Deion Sanders.