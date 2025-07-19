Josh Allen Reveals What He Does to Get Better Sleep Despite a Hectic Travel Routine

Josh Allen just had the season of his life in 2024. He fell short of the Super Bowl, but he still earned his first NFL MVP after years of finishing in the top five of voting.

Advertisement

One would think that after a campaign like that, he’d finally be able to relax in the offseason. Not so. Allen is always on the move, and that’s why he has a few secrets that help him get the right amount of rest to keep up with his busy schedule.

The toughest part for Allen when it comes to getting proper rest and recovery is all the travel. Mostly by plane. The Buffalo Bills QB recently shared his sleep secrets for those long flights during an interview with GQ, pointing to two sleep aids that have become staples in his routine.

“I travel a lot on planes, and it’s hard to sleep on planes. I actually took Natrol Sleep and Restore melatonin from Europe, and I slept nine hours straight on a plane, so immediately I was like, ‘This product is what I need in my life,'” Allen said.

“Because when you break it down: All the working out, all the dieting—that’s all great stuff, but if you’re not getting the right sleep and not waking up restored and energized, all that’s thrown to the curb.”

But it’s not just about getting your sleep in; it’s all about how many hours of sleep that you get. Many people have posited many theories on the ideal number, which is generally somewhere between six and nine hours a night, but Allen doesn’t worry about that. He only thinks about what his own body needs.

“I feel like I need at least eight and a half hours of sleep, depending on what I’m putting in throughout the day, too. Sometimes it’s nine, sometimes it’s nine and a half.”

“I have a hard time sleeping, so that’s why I gravitated towards Natrol. My mind’s racing constantly, and before I started using this product, I’d be lying down at 11, 11:30, 12:30, and by the time I’ve fallen asleep, I’m just not getting enough of the sleep I need. So it’s really helping me get to bed earlier, and then waking up rested and restored.”

Allen also mentioned that he’s been in contact with sleep doctors to help put him in the best position to sleep well. He shared a few more tips from them that he follows regularly.

“Yeah, I’ve taken some of the things that I’ve been told from a few sleep doctors: Making sure the room is cold, making sure it’s quiet. Sometimes I throw on a little bit of green noise [,a variation of white noise that focuses on mid-range frequencies].”

The reigning MVP also mentioned that he uses a sauna with red light to help with recovery. Apparently, his new wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld, joins him in there almost every day.

And it’s no wonder Allen doesn’t get much of a break from the traveling during the offseason. Not only does he have a ton of other commitments, such as shooting brand commercials, attending charity events, and golf tournaments. His new bride certainly drags him around the world, too. Her most recent movie, Sinners, was a massive hit that made nearly $400 million at the box office.

But not to worry, Bills fans. Because Josh Allen is always well-armed with Natrol Sleep and Restore melatonin to ensure he is well-rested, no matter where he’s jetting off to.