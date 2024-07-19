If Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs are Exact Same as Last Year, It’ll be Easier to Win Super Bowl LIX: Nick Wright

Dec 31, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (13) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and quarterbacks coach David Girardi (left to right) pose for a photo after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have an opportunity to achieve what seven other teams never could. Winning the grand extravaganza in New Orleans to culminate the 2024 NFL season would make them the first franchise to emerge victorious in three consecutive Super Bowls.

Advertisement

While history isn’t on the Chiefs’ side in pulling off this unprecedented feat, FS1’s Nick Wright does not doubt Kansas City’s chances of completing a Super Bowl three-peat. The famous NFL analyst and Chiefs fan shared the secret to running it back in a recent episode of ‘First Things First’:

“If the Chiefs are the exact same as last year, it will be easier. Because if the Chiefs stay where they were, the path to the Super Bowl will be easier than it was last year for three very obvious reasons.”

First, Wright mentioned that the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens, two of the Chiefs’ main rivals, have weaker rosters and coaching staffs.

Second, Wright shared an interesting tidbit: the Chiefs defeated four of the top five teams in point differential en route to the franchise’s fourth Super Bowl title. Kansas City also defeated five of the six leading Most Valuable Player candidates to win the big game in Las Vegas last season.

Finally, Wright closed out his argument by highlighting the talent-laden Chiefs defense, which finished second in points allowed and yards allowed per game last season. Meanwhile, their 57 regular-season sacks were second-most, trailing only the Ravens.

Co-host Chris Broussard didn’t fully agree with Wright though, highlighting one main aspect he seemed to have missed out on: the competition in the NFL gets tougher each year.

Chris Broussard Believes Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Must be Better

The Chiefs staying where they are isn’t reassuring, considering that Patrick Mahomes had career lows in passing yards per game (261.4), yards per completion (7), and passer rating (92.6) last season.

Broussard did not counter Wright’s argument by digging up additional stats. However, he disagreed with his co-panelists claims as the top contenders in the AFC made significant moves to hopefully dethrone the Chiefs. As Broussard succinctly stated:

“They have to be better because the competition is going to be better.”

Broussard enumerated some teams that can stop Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs from completing the NFL’s first three-peat. There’s the Houston Texans, who surrounded C.J. Stroud with elite talent on offense and defense. Stefon Diggs’ addition to Houston gives them a potent offense that could compete with Kansas City’s.

Likewise, Broussard identified the Baltimore Ravens, who added former NFL Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry to their roster. The Cincinnati Bengals will also have Joe Burrow back. Burrow is the only active quarterback to defeat Mahomes in a postseason game.

Broussard ended his argument by stressing that the Chiefs have a chance to win it all again. Unfortunately, delivering the same effort and production as last year’s won’t cut it. Playing sloppily will end their chance for an immortal spot in NFL history.