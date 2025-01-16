“If They Offer 40 Million, I’d Go Back”: Travis Hunter Reveals if He Had Second Thoughts Before Leaving Colorado for the 2025 NFL Draft

Back in October last year, Travis Hunter was asked if a $40 million NIL package could make him consider staying at Colorado. Hilariously, the Heisman winner couldn’t help but smile at the figure during the latest episode of The Travis Hunter Show, with his reaction suggesting that the money might be enough to keep him in Boulder.

Advertisement

Hunter, at first, acknowledged that the NFL has always been his main objective. When his co-host Boog asked if Travis ever had to convince himself to declare for the NFL Draft, the highly confident Hunter replied that declaring for the Draft was always a “no-brainer” for him.

That said, Hunter couldn’t resist revisiting the $40 million conversation, cheekily admitting that if the Buffs had offered him $40 million, he would have returned to college without hesitation. He even doubled down on the joke, saying that the money would have been enough to get him to attend in-person classes — something he likely missed over the past two years.

“Nah, it was a no-brainer. I ain’t never said I ain’t ready for this. I was born ready boy! But I mean, if they do wanna offer me that $40 million though like I’ll go back to school… I’ll be back at school happy. I’ll be happily going to class. I’ll have all in-person classes, boy.”

$12.1 million to $39.5 million is the range in which a first-round draft pick normally gets paid. Caleb Williams, last year’s No. 1 pick was the highest-paid rookie at $39.5 million (for four years), which is likely from where the $40 million conversation originated. So, the question remains: Will Travis Hunter bag a $40 million salary after the draft?

As things stand, ESPN’s mock drafts have projected Travis Hunter to be a No. 3 pick. Last year, Drake Maye was picked at this spot by the Patriots and was awarded a four-year, $36.6 Million contract by New England. So if one were to add inflation and relevant economic trends in the mix, it’s hard to see the number shoot the $40 million barrier.

That said, there have been plenty of oddities in this regard. For instance, Sam Bradford became the highest-paid rookie ever after the Rams awarded him a 6-year contract worth $78 million in 2010. Matthew Stafford is another first-round pick who breached the $70 million mark when he was signed by the Detroit Lions.

But things have changed massively from Bradford’s time to now. Even if Hunter gets a $40 million contract from the Giants (the holder of the 3rd overall pick), there are so many different avenues for an athlete like Hunter to make a bag from. As long as the Heisman winner balls on the field, money will continue running towards him through endorsements and brand deals.