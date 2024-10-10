mobile app bar

“I’m a Fan of Aaron Rodgers”: Rob Gronkowski Isn’t Completely Hopeless About the New York Jets This Year

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“I’m a Fan of Aaron Rodgers”: Rob Gronkowski Isn’t Completely Hopeless About the New York Jets This Year

Aaron Rodgers and Rob Gronkowski
Image: USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets haven’t impressed many this year with their inconsistent performances against the weakest of opponents. The star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, has also faced challenges, whether due to his dropped passes, accuracy issues, or weak play-calling.

However, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski still has hope for the franchise, especially with someone like Rodgers leading the way.

“I actually have some positivity for them this year. I think they are a pretty solid team. They got a good roster, that’s for sure,” Gronkowski shared on the Up and Adams Show.

He also told host Kay Adams that his former divisional rivals have played “good football” this year, largely due to Rodgers at quarterback.

In fact, for the former tight-end turned analyst, the AFC East team finally seems like a team that isn’t falling apart:

“I’m a fan of Aaron Rodgers. I’m a fan of seeing good football… This year, for the first time, I feel like the Jets aren’t a completely dismantled team”

The future Hall of Famer even backed Jets owner Woody Johnson’s decision to fire the coach in the middle of the season, acknowledging that such firings are always tough.

“It’s tough to see a head coach, at any level, get fired mid-season. Obviously, Woody Johnson believes they have a good roster and he felt like there needed to be some change”

It seems quite clear that Gronkowski is rooting for the Jets this year. With a team trying to make all the necessary changes for the better, it’s hard not to.

Where do the Jets stand right now?

Following the unexpected mid-season ouster, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was promoted to the interim head coach. He has since addressed the media once, where he wholeheartedly expressed his excitement about leading the team.

He also indirectly assured the fanbase that the team is in the right hands by noting that he aims to be himself in the coming days and leverage his 20+ years of coaching experience going forward.

“I’m going to be me. I’ve been part of the NFL for over 20 years as a player and coach. I have an unwavering standard of play. I’d like to think what you’ve seen on our defense is a reflection of that.”

Considering that Saleh held a 20-36 record with the Jets before being fired, what worse could Ulbrich do? Additionally, Ulbrich might not hold the position for long, especially with all the alternative names being discussed.

Bill Belichick tops the list, having coached the team before his New England stint. However, the way he left things the last time, not many are looking forward to this collaboration.

Several people also believe that the former Patriots head coach hates the team. Thus, one could argue that this road is a dead end.

For now, the Jets should hang tight and let Rodgers do his thing. In his outing against the Vikings, the quarterback significantly struggled, throwing two interceptions in the first half alone.

And throughout the game, the team was also slapped with several penalties. While these aren’t good signs, as Rodgers has shown in the past, he can lead an almost-out team to the promised land.

Let’s not forget that the Packers were 2-3 in 2010 before the four-time MVP rallied the club to win the Super Bowl. The Jets currently find themselves in the same position with that record. Who says Rodgers can’t repeat history, especially with all the knowledge he has gained over the years?

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 850 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in God of War: Ragnarök. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these