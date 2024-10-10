“I’m a Fan of Aaron Rodgers”: Rob Gronkowski Isn’t Completely Hopeless About the New York Jets This Year

The New York Jets haven’t impressed many this year with their inconsistent performances against the weakest of opponents. The star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, has also faced challenges, whether due to his dropped passes, accuracy issues, or weak play-calling.

However, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski still has hope for the franchise, especially with someone like Rodgers leading the way.

“I actually have some positivity for them this year. I think they are a pretty solid team. They got a good roster, that’s for sure,” Gronkowski shared on the Up and Adams Show.

He also told host Kay Adams that his former divisional rivals have played “good football” this year, largely due to Rodgers at quarterback.

In fact, for the former tight-end turned analyst, the AFC East team finally seems like a team that isn’t falling apart:

“I’m a fan of Aaron Rodgers. I’m a fan of seeing good football… This year, for the first time, I feel like the Jets aren’t a completely dismantled team”

The future Hall of Famer even backed Jets owner Woody Johnson’s decision to fire the coach in the middle of the season, acknowledging that such firings are always tough.

“It’s tough to see a head coach, at any level, get fired mid-season. Obviously, Woody Johnson believes they have a good roster and he felt like there needed to be some change”

It seems quite clear that Gronkowski is rooting for the Jets this year. With a team trying to make all the necessary changes for the better, it’s hard not to.

Where do the Jets stand right now?

Following the unexpected mid-season ouster, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was promoted to the interim head coach. He has since addressed the media once, where he wholeheartedly expressed his excitement about leading the team.

He also indirectly assured the fanbase that the team is in the right hands by noting that he aims to be himself in the coming days and leverage his 20+ years of coaching experience going forward.

“I’m going to be me. I’ve been part of the NFL for over 20 years as a player and coach. I have an unwavering standard of play. I’d like to think what you’ve seen on our defense is a reflection of that.”

Considering that Saleh held a 20-36 record with the Jets before being fired, what worse could Ulbrich do? Additionally, Ulbrich might not hold the position for long, especially with all the alternative names being discussed.

Bill Belichick tops the list, having coached the team before his New England stint. However, the way he left things the last time, not many are looking forward to this collaboration.

Several people also believe that the former Patriots head coach hates the team. Thus, one could argue that this road is a dead end.

For now, the Jets should hang tight and let Rodgers do his thing. In his outing against the Vikings, the quarterback significantly struggled, throwing two interceptions in the first half alone.

And throughout the game, the team was also slapped with several penalties. While these aren’t good signs, as Rodgers has shown in the past, he can lead an almost-out team to the promised land.

Let’s not forget that the Packers were 2-3 in 2010 before the four-time MVP rallied the club to win the Super Bowl. The Jets currently find themselves in the same position with that record. Who says Rodgers can’t repeat history, especially with all the knowledge he has gained over the years?