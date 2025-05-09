“I’m About to Call BS on Tom Brady”: Skip Bayless Responds to Raiders Minority Owner’s Clarification on Shedeur Sanders’ Slide

Shedeur Sanders slid in the 2025 NFL Draft and didn’t hear his name called until the fifth round when the Cleveland Browns selected him with the 144th-overall pick. It was one of the most unexpected slides in any draft, and many wondered when the star Colorado quarterback would be selected.

After a standout season where he led his team to a 9-4 record while throwing for over 4,100 yards and 37 touchdowns, Sanders was passed on by every single team in the draft multiple times.

One of those teams included the Las Vegas Raiders, who ended up selecting two quarterbacks late in the draft. Many were surprised the Raiders and minority owner Tom Brady, who has a strong relationship with the Sanders football family, didn’t select Sanders.

Having mentored Sanders and seeing him slide in the draft, some thought Brady would have pushed the team to select Sanders. They didn’t. This caused many people in the media, including Skip Bayless questioning Brady’s involvement in the team making picks and why he chose to pass on Sanders.

Brady called out Bayless and the media in a recent episode appearance on Jake Paul’s YouTube channel, Impaulsive, where he said he had no part in the evaluation process. Responding to Brady calling him out, Bayless

“Tom Brady has called me out, I guess he’s called me a liar,” said Bayless. “I’m about to call BS on Tom Brady, because Tom, you know and I know everything I said about you and Shedeur Sanders is obviously exactly right. I said on the Skip Bayless show and I Tweeted several times that Tom Brady obviously played a role in the Raiders passing on Shedeur Sanders seven times.”

Bayless then backed up his jab at Brady. He pointed out how new head coach Pete Carroll said shortly after being hired, the team would build up the QB position and would lean on Brady as much as the team possibly can.

Bayless then pointed out how new Raiders General Manager John Spytek said that the team would be foolish not to involve Tom, noting Brady’s close relationship with Spytek and Raiders majority owner Al Davis.

Regardless of Brady’s involvement in the draft, the team elected to pass on him in the draft. Seeing that he slid all the way to the fifth round, it could have been a bargain for the Raiders to draft Sanders anywhere past the third round, as they would have gotten him a cheap rookie contract. For now, Geno Smith is the quarterback the team will rely on for at least the next couple of seasons.