“I’m Blessed to Be a Blessing”: Deion Sanders Reflects on Inspiring Black Athletes Like Michael Vick, DeSean Jackson to Join HBCU

Athletes have long neglected and avoided HBCUs, with a majority of black athletes wanting to go to Power Five schools. However, with the introduction of NIL, things are changing. The change in attitudes toward historically black campuses has also been due to the likes of Deion Sanders.

Advertisement

Sanders’ successful stint at Jackson State inspired other black former athletes, like Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson to take up jobs at HBCUs.

While talking about the new season of “Coach Prime” on Good Morning America, Sanders opened up about inspiring and guiding said former athletes to take up jobs at HBCUs. He said he feels blessed to do his part and revealed that has been in contact with Vick and Jackson in an effort to guide them.

“I feel like I’m blessed to be a blessing. Those guys you just mentioned, I’ve reached out to them and I want them to succeed immensely. So all the wrongs, rights, everything that I could give them, all the direction and guidance, I’m there for them.”

Sanders said he loves seeing guys like Vick and Jackson get opportunities now, something that didn’t happen earlier as teams passed over black coaches despite black players dominating football.

Former quarterback Michael Vick has taken up the coaching position at Norfolk State while former WR DeSean Jackson is now the coach at Delaware State University. Former RB Eddie George is the head coach of the Tennessee State Tigers.

During his appearance on GMA, Sanders not only opened up about the second season of his “Coach Prime” docu-series but also about his second season coaching the Buffs.

Deion Sanders’ second season with the Buffs was special

In a short clip from the docu-series, Coach Prime reflected on Colorado’s remarkable second season, where the team made significant strides compared to their first. He emphasized that this season held a special place in his heart because it marked his final year coaching his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, as well as Travis Hunter.

Coach Prime shared how he has been with his sons every step of the way since they first picked up a football, guiding them and instilling in them the values that will carry them forward as they embark on the next chapter of their football journey.

“This season is special because this is it. This most likely be the last time that I have the opportunity to coach my kids. Thankfully, things I have instilled in them, won’t depart from them. I’ve coached them every bit of the way. So that last walk, it’s tough to know that we have been together from day one.”

He further expressed that while he may no longer coach them, he will always be in their corner as their father. Speaking fondly of the other seniors graduating from the program, the Buffs HC said he loves them all deeply and will miss the bond they shared during this unforgettable season.