“I’m Like Dying”: Julian Edelman Hilariously Recalls Tom Brady Making Him Run Like a Golden Retriever

Julian Edelman recently shared a hilarious anecdote on “The Rush” podcast with Maxx Crosby, recalling the time he practiced with the legendary quarterback Tom Brady. In those intense offseason sessions, Brady had Edelman running routes non-stop, likening him to a tired, tongue-out golden retriever.

The former Patriots wide receiver kicked off the conversation by revealing that during the offseason, Tom Brady would stay in Los Angeles to train with elite receivers like Randy Moss and Wes Welker. Luckily, Edelman shared the same agent as Brady, giving him the idea of trying to finagle his way into those coveted practice sessions. It did take some persistence initially, but about five weeks after the WR’s move to LA, he got the chance to join in.

“I go and we were running, and he ran me like a dog. Like, we ran 70 routes, two-minute drill style, where he would be out there and he’d say, ‘you’re the F, zero out, slot fing, ride 134, F Bo Ice’ and we’d go the whole length of the field. 10 routes in a row.” Julian added.

During those intense 10-route series, Julian Edelman gave it his all, fueled by the opportunity to practice with Tom Brady. Interestingly, in one instance, after taking a catch in the end zone, he thought the session was over. However, Brady flagged the play and asked him to run, not just once, but three more times. Julien even mentioned how he felt at the end, saying,

“I was panting like a golden retriever chasing balls, I’m like dying.”

By the time they reached around 16 routes, Edelman was exhausted. However, Brady, ever the competitor, challenged him further, “What, you want to f***ing get off the field?”

Tom Brady’s ability to push his teammates to their limits was truly remarkable. While the quarterback’s rigorous practices may have left players panting like dogs, it undoubtedly elevated their performance to elite levels.

Tom Brady Once Attempted To Persuade Julian Edelman Out Of Retirement

Julian Edelman has consistently expressed his loyalty to the New England Patriots, stating that he would only consider coming out of retirement to play for them. Thus, it came as no surprise when he turned down Tom Brady’s invitation to join him at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During the same conversation with Maxx Crosby, Eledman revealed that while Brady would often joke about leaving together, the star quarterback reached out to him after departing from New England. However, the WR made it clear that he would always be a one-team man.

“He would joke around about leaving with me for like four years. So this time, I was like, ‘Boy crying wolf,’ He left. He hit me up when he left, and he goes, ‘Hey baby, you want me to get you down here?’ I said, ‘Nah, I’m good, bro. I’m a one-team man.’” Edelman added.

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman forged an unbreakable bond on and off the field during their illustrious 10-season tenure as teammates. While Brady successfully convinced Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement and went on to win another Super Bowl with him, he hoped to reunite the dynamic duo once more. Yet, despite the deep friendship and the chance of playing with a legend, Edelman’s allegiance to the Patriots remained unwavering.