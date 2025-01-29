“I’m Not a Campaigner”: Julian Edelman Refuses to Urge Voters to Consider Him for Hall of Fame Induction

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman dives into the end zone past Bills defender Aaron Williams for a 22 yard touchdown. Williams was injured on the play and left the game on a stretcher. The Patriots be a the Bills 40-32.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman remains unbothered by the pursuit of Hall of Fame glory. Interestingly, Edelman doesn’t want a career trajectory similar to Calvin Johnson, despite the former Lions star securing his place in the elite honor in 2021.

While Johnson is widely regarded for his stellar career, his playoff success was limited. He only made two playoff appearances with the Detroit Lions—in 2011 and 2014. In 2011, the Lions were eliminated by the New Orleans Saints in a 28-45 NFC Wild Card loss. In 2014, they fell to the Dallas Cowboys 20-24 in the Wild Card round. This contrast is something Edelman has perhaps weighed, while revealing in the Dan Patrick Show that he would take his career over Johnson’s any day.

When asked how he’d address voters who haven’t considered him for the Hall of Fame, Edelman’s response was simple:

“I’m not a campaigner. So, I wouldn’t. That wasn’t my goal in life to make the Hall of Fame. My goal in life was to go out and hoist the Lombardi Trophy and I got to do that three times and played my best football games in those matches. So, you know, that’s pretty much where I stand with all that stuff.”

Interestingly, Edelman has recorded 118 receptions for 1,442 yards and 6 touchdowns in 19 career playoff games. Perhaps his most iconic moment came in Super Bowl LIII, when he caught 10 passes for 141 yards in the Patriots’ 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, earning him the MVP award.

And for Edelman, accolades such as the Super Bowl MVP and the Lombardi Trophy carry more weight than the potential Hall of Fame honor. He’s been clear about his stance:

“I’m not going to sit here and campaign trying to get to the Hall of Fame, and I think that’s lame. If I get in, I get in, and if I don’t, you got a beautiful 8-year-old daughter and I got three trophies that I’ll be happy with for the rest of my life. Four, because I got the MVP for the last one,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Edelman’s former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, is expected to be a strong candidate for the Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in 2027. That year could be historic for the NFL and the Patriots, as Tom Brady, who retired in 2022, will also be eligible for the enshrinement, potentially marking a legendary duo entering the honor together.

Additionally, Edelman, who retired in 2021, will be eligible in 2026, putting him in the unique position of potentially earning Hall of Fame honors before Brady and Gronk. Edelman could then have the opportunity to attend the ceremony and witness the duo’s historic enshrinement.

However, true to his character, Edelman remains indifferent about campaigning for the honor, saying, “it is lame” to actively pursue it. Instead, he would graciously accept the honor, should it come his way in 2026.