“I’m Part of Pittsburgh Nation”: Jason Kelce Clarifies Terrible Towel’s Meaning to Dismiss Eagles’ Concerns

ESPN Network Monday Night Football host Jason Kelce performs the pre-game broadcast before the Pittsburgh Steelers host the New York Giants at Acrisure Stadium. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Eagles fans must be having a hard time seeing their beloved former Center, Jason Kelce hanging around Pittsburgh wearing the black and gold colors. But Jason doesn’t sweat the small stuff and is just having a fun time living “in the moment.”

Jason, now working for ESPN on Monday Night Countdown, made his way into Steelers Nation before the MNF against the Giants. He couldn’t hide his excitement, partaking in all sorts of fun activities.

When he made his back into Acrisure Stadium, his fellow cast members, including Ryan Clark couldn’t help but wonder what Philadelphians felt about the moment. He said:

“I’m part of Pittsburgh Nation at the stadium right now. Terrible towel- Is there a better, is there anything that symbolizes NFL fandom more than this towel right here?”

As he went around tailgating with the folks of Steel City, he had no qualms about admitting that he was a part of Pittsburgh Nation while he was there. When in Rome right? He even carried the Terrible Towel, a symbol that has exemplified the spirit of the Steelers fans over the years.

Kelce stated that he is just living in the moment, and raved about the Terrible Towel, calling it the best symbol of fans’ love for the game and the team. The 6-time All Pro bragged about getting a used towel from a fan that has made its way all around the country.

Jason hangs with the Steeler Nation before the game

Jason has been a great presence on Monday Night Countdown. The man is full of energy, loves life, and loves to eat. All three things make for a great tailgating experience. People love the Bearcats Alum no matter where he goes.

The Bills Mafia showed him love a few weeks ago and the Steelers Nation was no different despite him being a former Eagle.

The former Eagles center took to the city with a mic, interviewing Pittsburgh fans as they geared up for tailgating before Monday Night Football. The Steelers faithful showed him how to tie up a boat and offered plenty of great food and drinks. He even hopped aboard a boat, joining in the festivities.

The highlight of his experience came when a fan gifted him a cherished Terrible Towel that had traveled to 17 different stadiums—a true symbol of Steelers loyalty.

However, unlike Jason’s energetic pre-match experience, the game between the Steelers and the Giants in prime time hasn’t lived up to the hype. Up until the 10 minutes of the 3rd Quarter, the home team led Big Blue by 16-9, with many TDs getting canceled and both QBs taking a lot of sacks.