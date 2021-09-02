“I’m really excited to work with Gardner Minshew”: Eagles HC Nick Sirianni says he is a fan of the former Jaguars QB.

The Eagles recently traded for QB Gardner Minshew. The former Jacksonville Jaguars QB is going to serve as QB3 in Philadelphia.

Gardner Minshew was recently traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick. If Minshew plays more than 50% of the team’s offensive snaps in three or more games, the pick turns into a fifth-rounder.

This move had Eagles fans scratching their heads. Jalen Hurts is the clear-cut starting QB on the team and the Eagles also paid Joe Flacco $3.5 million to serve as back-up. So to trade away a future asset just to get in return, a third-string QB is definitely a bit confusing.

Trade: #Eagles have acquired QB Gardner Minshew from Jacksonville in exchange for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2022. The team also released QB Nick Mullens. pic.twitter.com/MLYrJfymxE — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 28, 2021

Gardner Minshew has a big fan in HC Nick Sirianni

Sirianni had high praise for Minshew when he spoke to reporters in a media interview. “I’ve gotten to see him play in person two times a year for the past two years, so that’s four times. In the first game up there last year we opened up the season at Jacksonville, and he was 19-of-20 against our defense and really played a good game. I’ve watched him play some good games. He’s the third, but I’m really excited to work with him.”

GM Howie Roseman has stated previously that they want the Eagles to be a “quarterback factory”. That would explain them having a talent like Minshew on only their third string.

Sirianni got an early taste of Minshew’s competitiveness

In a media interview, Gardner Minshew revealed an incident that happened between him and Sirianni during his draft visit. “I think the most we’ve talked about anything was actually when [Sirianni] was at Indianapolis. I took a draft visit and we were playing HORSE, and it was getting pretty competitive. I had a button-up on, and I had to take that off because the game was getting a little too competitive. I think that really stood out, so I think that might’ve actually played a role in why I’m here.”

Tune in live as QB Gardner Minshew speaks to the media. https://t.co/L7hjYfxh6N — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 1, 2021

Minshew later revealed that it was Sirianni who ended up winning that game of HORSE. He jokingly said that he was back in Philadelphia to exact revenge from Sirianni.

Things would have to go terribly wrong in Philly for Gardner Minshew to get any play-time. But the city is going to love him for the person he is and the energy he brings to the table.