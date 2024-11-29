“Might Be His Best Game Day Fit Ever”: Patrick Mahomes’ Black Pregame Outfit Against the Raiders Leaves Fans Speechless

Patrick Mahomes is known for many things, but his sense of fashion isn’t one of those things. He can usually be seen in a suit before games but he isn’t seen as someone who could pull off casual fits like Travis Kelce. Yet for their Black Friday game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Mahomes was spotted rocking an all-black fit.

Mahomes’ pregame outfit against the Raiders changed fans’ perceptions. With many comments and reactions on the post by the Chiefs’ official account being fire emojis and red hearts, it’s clear he won over the fashion community for the moment.

“This might be his best game day fit ever,” one fan commented. While another fan noted, “Finally no suit this will be our biggest win.”

Mahomes rocked a black letterman jacket, a pair of black Louis Vuitton jeans, a black Kansas City Chiefs t-shirt, and a pair of red sneakers with his signature Oakley sunglasses. His outfit must equate to roughly around $1500.

The outfit is a tone-setter for the Chiefs and their Black Friday matchup. Traditionally, all-black outfits are reserved for when teams want to subtly imply the ending of their opponents’ season. Kind of like dressing up for a funeral. But here Mahomes was clearly going for fashion as an ode to the day after Thanksgiving.

Although, for the opposing Raiders team this game might feel like a funeral. At 2-9 and an announcement of a season-ending injury to Gardner Minshew, Vegas is already looking forward to the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Let’s call a spade a spade, right? Best team in football against the worst team in football,” Head coach of the Raiders, Antonio Pierce said. “Let’s change the narrative. Let’s make it a dog fight, make it ugly, make it scrappy. It’s Black Friday. Let’s create a little chaos, let’s get back to Raider football, have some fun, win or lose.”

Pierce is known as a gritty players coach, but not many would publicly call out their team like such. He can get his guys to rally and take down their division rival on an island game, but it’s going to be an uphill battle. The Chiefs are 10-1 while seemingly always being in close games coming down to the wire. Last weekend they narrowly escaped Carolina with a victory. If Pierce wants to come away with the upset, he will have to configure a master game plan.

Mahomes, on the other hand, is evidently not too worried about the Black Friday matchup as he focuses on his pregame fit for the first time in his career. But is this a turning point in his career with fashion? Or is Mahomes simply dressing for the occasion? A man with his contract should have access to loads of unique and limited-edition clothing. Only time and future walk-ups to the stadium will tell, but this was a nice change of pace for Patrick.