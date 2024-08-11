Dez Bryant Makes Bold Prediction About Davante Adams and His New QB in Las Vegas

Dez Bryant isn’t one to shy away from bold predictions, and ahead of the 2024 season, he has his eyes on the Las Vegas Raiders. After watching Gardner Minshew in a preseason showdown against the Vikings, the former NFL wideout jumped on the idea of Minshew becoming a significant presence in the upcoming days.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Bryant predicted that Davante Adams would have a standout season, accumulating between 1,500 and 1,700 yards and potentially earning his fourth First-Team All-Pro nod. Central to this prediction, Bryant highlighted Minshew, noting:

“It will be the Minshew show in Las Vegas… Adams will have 1500-1700yds with Minshew at QB.”

Mere 15 minutes before this tweet, the former wide receiver hyped up Minshew in another post, stating he wouldn’t be very surprised if the QB assumed the starting role this season. However, acknowledging the challenges, Bryant also expressed a wish for Minshew to receive a fair opportunity to prove himself, adding, “He should get a fair shot to be the guy!”

I wouldn’t be surprised if Gardner minshew become the starting QB for the Raiders He’s yet to get the real opportunity he deserves He should get a fair shot to be the guy! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 10, 2024

So, could we be witnessing the start of something big in Vegas? That’s an answer waiting to unravel in the upcoming season ahead. But Minshew’s path ahead might not be a bed of roses, at least for now.

Gardner Minshew has competition from within

Minshew might already be turning into a favorite, but his path to becoming the starting quarterback for the Raiders isn’t straightforward. Aidan O’Connell, entering his second year in Vegas, is ensuring that. In the Raiders’ preseason clash against the Vikings, both Minshew and O’Connell delivered solid performances, keeping the QB competition wide open.

Aidan O’Connell, who got the start, was as composed as a seasoned player, completing 7 out of 9 passes for 76 yards on a field-goal drive. He displayed good pocket presence and connected well with his receivers, especially Jakobi Meyers.

Even though the drive didn’t end in a touchdown, O’Connell’s command of the offense was evident, making him an amazing contender for running the show.

However, when Gardner Minshew took over, he led the Raiders on four consecutive scoring drives, including a touchdown pass to DJ Turner. He went 6-of-12 for 117 yards, reminding everyone why he could keep the chains moving.

Both quarterbacks made strong cases for themselves, and while Gardner Minshew has the edge in experience, O’Connell’s steady play suggests he’s not going to make this easy. Therefore, the best answers will only reveal themselves in time, but Bryant’s eye for a talented quarterback might be giving Minshew the media boost he truly deserves.