“I’m Sweating Bullets, Sh*tting Bricks”: David Njoku Reflects on the Frustrating ‘Party Call’ He Got From His Homie on Draft Day

Like any other NFL draft prospect waiting with bated breath to hear their phone ring, David Njoku was a bundle of nerves on the fateful day of his drafting. While waiting for the phone to ring, Njoku received an unexpected call and was less than pleased with the person on the other side.

Njoku was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2017 draft. Talking about the day he finally made his first steps into the big league, the tight end revealed that he had actually been in the house of his mentor, watching the draft in the theatre room and waiting for his own call to come.

However, when a call did come, it was not the one he wanted. He revealed that one of his friends called him to inquire about the after-party and got an earful from Njoku. He said,

“Obviously, I’m sweating bullets, sh*tting bricks. The phone that I had for the call was on the table, and it started ringing. And there was a number I didn’t know so I’m like oh cr*p I’m about to get drafted. I answer it and its my homie talking about the after party for after when I get drafted and I was like ‘bro I should kill you right now! Don’t call me again'”

Soon after though, Njoku got the call he had actually been waiting for as Cleveland inducted him into the Browns camp, and the rest, as they say, is history.

David Njoku’s Growth on The Field

Since his draft day in 2017, David Njoku has come a long way, becoming the first Browns tight end to make a Pro Bowl last year, since Gary Barnidge in 2014. The tight end went through some pretty serious growth last season after he suffered severe burns on his body due to a barbeque party gone wrong.

He was back on the field just two days after the accident, raking up 81 total catches for 882 yards and six touchdowns. Not only that, but Njoku’s 81 catches led the Browns last season, being the fifth-most by a Browns TE in a season. The Browns managed to nab themselves a playoff berth too last season, with the TE’s six receiving touchdowns leading the team.