“I’m Washing My A**”: Cam Newton Claims to Be the ‘Psychopath’ That Jason Kelce Warned About

Earlier this month, Jason Kelce broke the internet when he called all those who washed their feet — weirdos. The retired NFL star’s revelation instantly picked up steam, as netizens called it unhygienic. Jason, however, didn’t back down, even discussing it on his “New Heights” podcast, and went a notch above and called those same people who wash their feet “psychopaths.” This further enraged netizens, including, as it turns out, Cam Newton.

In the latest episode of “4th & 1,” Newton reacted to Jason and Travis Kelce’s conversation about washing their feet. In the snippet from the podcast, Elder Kelce can be seen making his viral “psychopath” remark, even leaving Travis in disbelief.

“Who the f*** washes your legs or…what kind of psychopath washes your feet?” asked Jason.

Jason then went on to press his younger brother, who eventually admitted that he too doesn’t wash his feet regularly except after football practice sessions when he suffers from blisters.

“I’m not washing my feet every time,” admitted Travis to Jason. “But after like a football practice where my feet have just been like [squishing], yes, I wash my feet.”

However, when Cam was listening to the duo’s conversation, the former NFL QB had a look of horror on his face. After the clip ended, Newton cheekily took a dig at Jason by calling himself the ‘psychopath’ who showers. “I am the psychopath that really takes showers,” responded Newton directly.

Cam then delved further into his hygiene habits and revealed that he “really bathes,” and washes every inch of his body from his crevices to his private parts to his feet — no discrimination whatsoever.

“I really bathe bro… like I’m washing my ass, my nuts, my neck, my cheeks, my feet included man,” Cam disclosed.

Later in his rant, the former Panthers QB did, however, admit that he doesn’t wash his hair regularly due to a practical reason.

“It Takes a Long Time”: Cam Reveals Why He Doesn’t Wash His Hair Every Day

During the same episode, Newton admitted that he doesn’t wash his hair every day because of its thick volume. It also naturally takes a lot of time to wash it well. So washing hair on a day-to-day basis is, therefore, a chore for him.

“The only reason why I don’t do that and my hair is long it takes a long time,” revealed the former NFL QB.

However, when asked how often Cam washed his hair in a week, the QB replied that his girlfriend and professionals recommend him twice weekly. “Two weeks. Every two weeks, I try to get it. Two weeks, my girl been on me to wash it every week, but she says professionally wash two [per] week… you should wash your hair like every fourth day,” Cam continued.

That being said, you know it’s the NFL preseason when veteran athletes are beefing with each other online over their hygiene preferences. Jokes aside, it’s good to know that athletes are openly talking about hygiene. In a sport dominated by testosterone, such topics seldom see the light of day despite their importance.