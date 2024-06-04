“All Of You Have Been Fed Diabolical Lies”: Jason Kelce Gets Into A Fight Over Skin Cleaning

Mar 30, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce reacts before the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

If you wash your feet with soap while taking a shower, you might be considered a weirdo, at least according to Jason Kelce. Is cleaning every part of your body daily actually better for you? Jason has shared his thoughts on this in a recent rant on social media.

While his brother, Travis, is gearing up for the next season, Jason has been engaging in unusual debates online. The controversy began when a fan account named “Wash Your Feet”, accused Jason on X(formerly Twitter) of neglecting to wash his feet and legs. To everyone’s surprise, the former Eagles Center responded to the post, stating that only a weirdo washes their feet.

This sparked a heated debate on X, with many people siding with Jason while others agreed with the fan. To further support his argument, Kelce posted another tweet, asserting that people have been misled into thinking that cleaning every part of your body with soap is healthy.

He added that if anyone doubts his claims, they should consult a dermatologist. According to Jason, only washing your intimate parts and underarms is necessary and ideal for maintaining healthy skin. He said,

“All of you have been fed diabolical lies that washing every crevice of your bodies and hair, all the time is somehow better or healthier. Any dermatologist not in bed with Big Soap will agree!! Hot spots are all that is necessary and actually leads to cleaner healthier skin.”

Fans were divided on the issue. Supporters of the Super Bowl winner agreed with him, mentioning they had heard the same advice from their doctors. Some fans even highlighted that this is especially true for kids and babies, noting that using too much soap can affect the skin’s natural moisture.

On top of it, many agreed that water alone is sufficient to wash your feet and thanked Jason for shedding light on the topic. Fans said,

However, many disagreed with Kelce. One fan questioned why he wouldn’t wash his feet if he goes out barefoot, noting that feet attract germs and should be considered a hotspot that needs regular washing. Another fan, despite being a big supporter of Kelce, insisted that washing your feet is necessary for maintaining cleanliness. They said,

Jason who has been busy on social media, also enjoyed Travis’s video of speaking at the White House and expressed his thoughts on it.

Jason Kelce Lauds Brother Travis Kelce’s Whitehouse Bit

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs visited the White House yet again. However, this time he never got to do something he had been itching to do since last year, as President Biden allowed him to use the mic and say his piece.

After seeing the video of Trav accomplishing his mission, Jason took to X to express his thoughts about the whole incident. He congratulated his brother, asserting that it was a great moment and couldn’t get much better than this. Kelce wrote,

“Man, Im not gonna lie, that was tight. Well done @tkelce, doesn’t get much cooler than that!”

Jason has been enjoying his retirement and free days. He has been active on social media since he hung up his boots, getting into beef with fans over the Secretariat, then making a sandwich joke, and now bathing and soap.

The elder Kelce brother has become a menace on social media. Fans are learning that there is more to him than just football and podcasts. He will also be starting his new gig on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown very soon.