“I’m Watching The NFL”: Shedeur Sanders Confesses He Didn’t Really Watch College Football This Year

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) scrambles for yardage during the 2nd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

When you’re wrapped up in playing a sport, it can be hard to sit back and enjoy it from time to time. That difficulty is only enhanced at the college level. You’ve got classes on top of practice, then you have your games. If you’re on the road, the whole process gets even more compact. This all came to fruition this season for Shedeur Sanders.

On the latest episode of his 2Legendary podcast, Sanders revealed he “[hasn’t] really watched” college football this year. The Johnny Unitas Award winner made his comments while attempting to predict who would prevail in the College Football Playoff’s first-round games.

“A lot of these teams… I haven’t really watched college football this year at all. Cause we’ve got our games… it’s hard to watch. I watch Cam [Ward] cause I know [him]… [and] I’m watching the NFL… but yeah, I don’t know who’s gonna win it all.”

Sanders hasn’t consumed much college football as a fan, but has probably seen more college footage than most fans through his tape study. Once he makes the leap to the professional ranks, he’ll be able to watch college football as a fan again.

Shedeur Sanders likes the expanded College Football Playoff

Colorado (9-3) nearly had the opportunity to play their way into the CFP. Had things broken differently on the final weekend of the regular season, they may even have battled their Alamo Bowl opponent, BYU, for the Big-12 Conference’s potential automatic CFP bid.

Unfortunately for Sanders, that didn’t happen. However, in the past, the Buffaloes would never have had a shot at a CFP berth. Prior to this season, the CFP featured just four teams. Circa 2014, only two schools battled for the national championship each year. The fact he even had the chance to make it with three losses is something he enjoyed.

“I like [that] a lot of teams can get in. I think it’s cool.”

Fans and analysts alike have debated the merits of this new system. There’s probably no setup that everyone would deem perfect. But now, every school has an avenue to play for a championship. Those potential paths aren’t equal for everyone, but their existence in college football is unprecedented. And at the end of the day, that is a good thing for the health of the sport.